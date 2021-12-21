Cayuga Conservatives endorse Grome Antonacci for DA, Schenck for sheriff

The Cayuga County Conservative Party has endorsed two candidates for county-wide offices that will be on the general election ballot in 2022.

The committee unanimously backed Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck for a second term. Schenck was first elected in 2018 and is seeking to continue as the county's top law enforcement officer.

David Pappert, chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party, highlighted Schenck's experience — he has served with the sheriff's office for more than 24 years — and his past support from the party, which endorsed him for sheriff in 2018.

"During his time as sheriff, he has worked to lead and partner with the men and women of our sheriff's office, as well as outside agencies and the citizens they serve, to tackle the ongoing drug problem in our community, maintain a jail facility that is effective and efficient, and provide the best public safety services while maintaining fiscal responsibility," Pappert said. "Sheriff Schenck has met all of our expectations and fully deserves to continue serving in this office."

The local Conservative Party also is supporting Brittany Grome Antonacci for district attorney. Grome Antonacci is the deputy chief assistant district attorney and will become acting district attorney after Jon Budelmann resigns at the end of the year. Budelmann was elected to serve as a Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge.

Grome Antonacci announced last week that she will run to fill the vacancy created by Budelmann's departure. She told The Citizen she is seeking the Republican and Conservative lines.

Pappert praised Grome Antonacci, whom he said is "an experienced prosecutor and dedicated public servant with a proven track record of success, fairness and integrity."

"She has spent more than a decade prosecuting thousands of criminal matters from arrest to trial at all levels of the court system and is a strong believer that justice should be rendered fairly, firmly, and with integrity," he said. "Antonacci has successfully prosecuted hundreds of violent offenders and has earned the reputation as a tough, but fair prosecutor that holds people accountable for their actions."

The district attorney's race wasn't scheduled to be on the ballot in 2022, but it will be because of Budelmann's resignation. State law requires the vacancy to be filled at the next general election. It's also possible that Gov. Kathy Hochul will appoint a new district attorney, but that won't affect the need for an election next year.

