Cayuga Conservatives endorse in state and local races

The Cayuga County Conservative Party on Monday endorsed seven candidates for state-level offices and one incumbent in a local race.

In three state Assembly races, the party endorsed Assembly members Will Barclay (120th district), John Lemondes (126th district) and Jeff Gallahan (131st district). While Lemondes, R-LaFayette, already represents the city of Auburn and a portion of Cayuga County, the redrawn district lines put parts of the county in districts represented by Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Gallahan, a Manchester Republican.

Conservatives also endorsed candidates in two of the county's three state Senate districts — state Sen. Pam Helming, who has represented part of the county since 2017, and state Sen. Tom O'Mara, who had the southern portion of Cayuga County added to his Finger Lakes and Southern Tier district.

The party backed two more candidates for statewide office — Joe Pinion, a Republican who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and John Sarcone, who is seeking the GOP and Conservative nominations to challenge state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cayuga Conservative have already endorsed Lee Zeldin, the front-runner for the Republican and Conservative gubernatorial nominations.

For the statewide candidates and those running for state Legislature, the local party makes recommendations to the state executive committee. For congressional and state legislative districts with multiple counties, the state party makes the final decision.

Two endorsements local Conservatives did not announce are the candidates they are supporting for Congress. Cayuga is now split into two congressional districts, the 22nd and 24th. The party said it will announce its endorsements in those races "in the next few days."

A county-wide incumbent also received the party's backing at Monday's meeting. Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett is seeking reelection this year.

Cayuga County Conservatives are supporting two other county-wide candidates. The party previously announced its endorsements of acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, who is seeking a full term as the county's top prosecutor, and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.