Cayuga Conservatives, unhappy with state party's pick, aim to force NY Senate primary

Conservatives in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, unhappy with the state party's decision to endorse Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott for state Senate, are circulating petitions to force a primary in the newly drawn 48th Senate District.

Justin Coretti, an attorney with the Cuddy Law Firm in Auburn, has the Cayuga County Conservative Party's endorsement. Before the state Senate maps were redrawn, Coretti planned to challenge Abbott in a Conservative primary. But his petitions arrived late at the state Board of Elections in Albany, which meant he could not qualify for the ballot.

But after the state Court of Appeals ruled the previous state Senate maps unconstitutional, a new process commenced. A court-appointed special master redrew the district lines, creating the new 48th district that is comprised of all of Cayuga and part of Onondaga counties. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district. Democratic state Sen. Rachel May is the incumbent.

With the new set of maps, candidates can circulate petitions to qualify for the Aug. 23 primary ballot. Coretti, with the help of the local Conservative Party committees, is collecting signatures to challenge Abbott, a Skaneateles Republican.

In a statement that the Cayuga County Conservative Party posted on its Facebook page, Coretti explains why he is running for state Senate. As a member of the committee, he said he was disappointed with Abbott, whom he referred to as "the option presented for the NY State Senate." He also notes that the Conservative parties in Cayuga and Onondaga declined to endorse Abbott.

David Pappert and Bernie Ment, the chairs of the Cayuga and Onondaga Conservative committees, said in interviews with The Citizen that there were concerns about Abbott's responses to questionnaires she submitted when running for Onondaga County Legislature.

According to the chairs, Abbott revealed she supports abortion rights (the Conservative Party opposes abortion) and red flag laws, which aim to remove guns from individuals who are a threat to themselves or others. (The Conservative Party, which supports gun rights, opposes red flag bills).

Abbott told The Citizen that she is "socially moderate."

"I'm a female. I have children. I care about all people, regardless of sexual orientation, skin color and wealth level," she said. "If that is offensive to people, then so be it."

Because the district crosses county lines, the final decision rests with the state Conservative Party. State Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Kassar previously told The Citizen that he spoke with Abbott for more than an hour. Based on that conversation and discussions with state Republican leaders, the Conservative Party decided to back Abbott, despite local opposition to the endorsement.

Kassar said Wednesday that the party continues to support Abbott for state Senate and hopes Conservatives can unite behind one candidate to defeat May in the general election.

"We don't get involved in primaries, but we do stand behind our decision," he said, adding that he believes Abbott is the best choice.

Coretti thinks Conservative voters have a better option.

"Over the past 20 years, I've watched New York degrade into what it is today — in large part due to the moderate and liberal candidates that the Republican Party feels it necessary to endorse," he wrote. "Conservative ideals should not be brushed under the rug." He added that he is the only "pro-Second Amendment, pro-law enforcement, pro-small government, pro-life and pro-due process candidate in the race."

If Coretti's bid is successful, it could hurt the Republicans' attempt to win the central New York seat. While President Joe Biden won the district with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020 and Democrats have an enrollment advantage, the 48th includes areas that Republicans have won in past elections.

But local Conservatives view the primary as a way to send a message.

"It's time we took a stand and said NO, to politicians who want our line as a source of votes, but who are not in line with our clearly stated values," the Cayuga Conservatives wrote on their Facebook page.

