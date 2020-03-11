Cayuga Correctional Facility officer injured after being attacked by inmate

A corrections officer at a state prison in Cayuga County was injured after being attacked by an inmate, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

NYSCOPBA, the union representing corrections officers, said the incident occurred Saturday at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. An inmate started a verbal altercation with an officer who was making rounds in the dormitory. A second officer responded and the inmate was asked to move away from the officer's desk.

The inmate refused to comply and attacked one of the officers. NYSCOPBA said the officer was punched multiple times in the head. The attack continued into a recreation room, where the inmate hit the officer multiple times.

Pepper spray was used to end the assault. The inmate was placed in the prison's special housing unit.

The inmate who attacked the officer is serving a 17-year sentence for attempted murder.

The officer had abrasions and bruises on his head and face. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to the union.