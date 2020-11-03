Cayuga County 2020 Election Results: John Katko vs. Dana Balter, NY Legislature races and more

Cayuga County voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the races for president, Congress, state Legislature and more.
The Citizen will post updated results after the polling sites closed at 9 p.m.
Note: The totals below include the early voting and election night tallies. Absentee ballots won't be counted until next week, at the earliest.
24th Congressional District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Katko (R, C, I)
|44,833
|47.73%
|Dana Balter (D)
|46,200
|49.19%
|Steve Williams (WFP)
|2,892
|3.08%
(Note: Results include early vote tally from Onondaga and Oswego counties, 21% of the election night count in Onondaga and 24% of the election night count in Oswego.)
50th Senate District
|John Mannion (D, WFP)
|23,876
|64.20%
|Angi Renna (R, C, I)
|13,313
|35.80%
(Note: Early vote tally)
51st Senate District
|Peter Oberacker (R, C, I)
|0
|0%
|Jim Barber (D)
|0
|0%
54th Senate District
|Pam Helming (R, C, I, SAM)
|0
|0%
|Shauna O'Toole (D)
|0
|0%
126th Assembly District
|Dia Carabajal (D, WFP)
|4,868
|55.02%
|John Lemondes (R, C, I)
|3,980
|44.98%
(Early vote count in Onondaga County)
130th Assembly District
|Brian Manktelow (R, C, I)
|0
|0%
|Scott Comegys (D, SAM)
|0
|0%
Town of Ira highway superintendent
|Steven Hoag (D)
|0
|0%
|Michael Travis (R)
|0
|0%
Town of Locke proposition
Question: Should the town's highway superintendent be changed from an elected to an appointed position, which would allow the highway superintendent to be appointed by the town board? (Change effective Jan. 1, 2022.)
|YES
|0
|0%
|NO
|0
|0%
Town of Sterling supervisor
|Scott Crawford (R)
|0
|0%
|Amy D'Angelo (D)
|0
|0%
State Supreme Court Justice (vote for four)
7th Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties)
|Gino Nitti (D)
|0
|0%
|Dan Doyle (R, C, I, WFP)
|0
|0%
|William Gargan (D)
|0
|0%
|Sam Valleriani (R, C, I, WFP)
|0
|0%
|Julie Cianca (D, WFP)
|0
|0%
|Vince Dinolfo (R, C, I)
|0
|0%
|Stephen Lindley (D, R, C, I, WFP)
|0
|0%
