Cayuga County 2020 Election Results: John Katko vs. Dana Balter, NY Legislature races and more
breaking

Auburn vote 2

Auburn residents enter Memorial City Hall to vote Tuesday.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Cayuga County voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the races for president, Congress, state Legislature and more. 

The Citizen will post updated results after the polling sites closed at 9 p.m. 

Note: The totals below include the early voting and election night tallies. Absentee ballots won't be counted until next week, at the earliest. 

24th Congressional District

Candidate                Votes                Percentage  
 John Katko (R, C, I)              44,833 47.73%
 Dana Balter (D) 46,200 49.19%
 Steve Williams (WFP)    2,892 3.08%

(Note: Results include early vote tally from Onondaga and Oswego counties, 21% of the election night count in Onondaga and 24% of the election night count in Oswego.)

50th Senate District

John Mannion (D, WFP)         23,876                      64.20%               
Angi Renna (R, C, I)13,313 35.80%

(Note: Early vote tally)

51st Senate District

Peter Oberacker (R, C, I)       0                       0%                
Jim Barber (D)00%

54th Senate District

Pam Helming (R, C, I, SAM)   0                      0%                
Shauna O'Toole (D)00%

126th Assembly District

Dia Carabajal (D, WFP)          4,868                      55.02%                
John Lemondes (R, C, I)3,98044.98%

(Early vote count in Onondaga County)

130th Assembly District

Brian Manktelow (R, C, I)      0                      0%                
Scott Comegys (D, SAM)00%

Town of Ira highway superintendent

Steven Hoag (D)                  0                                      0%
Michael Travis (R)00% 

Town of Locke proposition

Question: Should the town's highway superintendent be changed from an elected to an appointed position, which would allow the highway superintendent to be appointed by the town board? (Change effective Jan. 1, 2022.) 

YES                                    0                       0%                
NO00%

Town of Sterling supervisor

Scott Crawford (R)               0                       0%                
Amy D'Angelo (D)00%

State Supreme Court Justice (vote for four)

7th Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties)

Gino Nitti (D)0                       0%                   
Dan Doyle (R, C, I, WFP) 00%
William Gargan (D)00%
Sam Valleriani (R, C, I, WFP)       00%
Julie Cianca (D, WFP)00%
Vince Dinolfo (R, C, I)00%
Stephen Lindley (D, R, C, I, WFP)  00%

For election night coverage, visit auburnpub.com

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

