Cayuga County adds early voting site, moves another for 2020 elections

Early voters will have four Cayuga County polling locations to choose from this year.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections, which had three early voting locations in 2019, decided to add a site this year due to the presidential election.

The additional polling location will be in Auburn, according to Cayuga County Elections Commissioner Katie Lacey. Casey Park Recreation Center will be the second early voting site in the city. Clifford Park Clubhouse, which was used last year, will continue to host early voting in 2020.

Lacey said the Casey Park site should make it easier for city voters on the west end or those who live in surrounding towns, such as Aurelius, to cast ballots during the early voting period.

"On the first and last day of early voting, we were quite crowded at Clifford Park," she said. "And with a presidential year, we figure we're going to have more people."

Venice Town Hall will be the southern Cayuga County early voting site again this year, but there has been a change in the northern part of the county. Instead of using Conquest Town Hall, the elections board will have an early voting location at Cato Town Hall.