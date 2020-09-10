Cayuga County agency gets $500K to help domestic violence survivors

A Cayuga County agency has been awarded a large federal grant to assist domestic violence survivors.
Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca will receive $500,000 through the Transitional Housing Assistance Program administered by the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes all of Cayuga County, announced the grant on Thursday.
According to Katko's office, the Transitional Housing Assistance Program assists domestic violence survivors who are homeless or in need of housing aid, especially when emergency shelter services aren't available.
CAP Cayuga/Seneca will use the funding to set up permanent housing and support services for domestic violence survivors, Katko's office said.
"As a former federal prosecutor, I know how important it is for survivors to have access to community support services," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "That's why I've consistently worked in a bipartisan manner to strengthen federal investments in programs administered under (the Violence Against Women Act) and will continue this work to ensure survivors in our community have necessary support."
Katko has been a proponent of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act during his time in Congress. He voted for legislation in April 2019 that would reauthorize the law for five more years. However, the law expired last year when the House and Senate failed to reach an agreement.
The grant for CAP Cayuga/Seneca is one of two $500,000 awards announced by Katko. The Sodus Central School District will receive funding through the Children and Youth Program under the Department of Justice.
Sodus will use federal aid to implement intervention and prevention programming for children who are survivors of or witnesses to domestic violence.
"With these awards, Sodus Central School District and (CAP Cayuga/Seneca) will develop programs that support survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking," Katko said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
