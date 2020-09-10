Cayuga County agency gets $500K to help domestic violence survivors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cayuga County agency has been awarded a large federal grant to assist domestic violence survivors.

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca will receive $500,000 through the Transitional Housing Assistance Program administered by the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes all of Cayuga County, announced the grant on Thursday.

According to Katko's office, the Transitional Housing Assistance Program assists domestic violence survivors who are homeless or in need of housing aid, especially when emergency shelter services aren't available.

CAP Cayuga/Seneca will use the funding to set up permanent housing and support services for domestic violence survivors, Katko's office said.

"As a former federal prosecutor, I know how important it is for survivors to have access to community support services," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "That's why I've consistently worked in a bipartisan manner to strengthen federal investments in programs administered under (the Violence Against Women Act) and will continue this work to ensure survivors in our community have necessary support."