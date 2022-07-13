Cayuga County aims to have ballot-on-demand printers at all voting sites

The Cayuga County Board of Elections is hoping to have a cost-saving tool deployed to all polling places for the general election in November.

Katie Lacey, the county's Democratic elections commissioner, told The Citizen on Wednesday that the board has ordered 30 ballot-on-demand printers — enough to have at least one printer at each of the 27 polling locations. A grant the board received to cover equipment purchases will be used to buy the printers.

The printers were first deployed in 2019 when Cayuga County and New York state implemented early voting. The printers, which produce a ballot after a voter is signed in, have been used at the county's three early voting locations over the past three years.

Beginning in 2021, the Cayuga County Board of Elections expanded the use of ballot-on-demand printers to Election Day sites in the city of Auburn. Because less paper was used, the board saved the county more than $10,000.

Lacey said printing is one of the biggest costs for the county to administer elections.

"There's a lot of waste because you have to make sure you have enough ballots for however many people show up," she explained. "That's, quite frankly, a crapshoot. You never can tell. If you go by past years, you could all of a sudden have a big jump in turnout and you end up with no ballots for people. You got to overorder."

With the paper ballots, there are also archiving requirements. Even if a ballot is unused, it must be retained for two years. That is a "big storage problem," Lacey said. With ballot-on-demand printers at all county sites, there would no longer be excess ballots.

Cayuga has been ahead of other counties with its use of ballot-on-demand printers. When it began using the printers outside of early voting, it was a step toward a larger goal that was achieved this year: Allowing Auburn voters to cast ballots at any of the city's four polling locations. The plan was adopted in time for the June primary election.

"We really liked it from the start," Lacey said. "As it's turned out, it was a wise move. It saved money and now a lot of the counties are trying to get equipment and they are having trouble."

There haven't been a lot of mechanical issues with the ballot-on-demand printers, according to Lacey. Poll workers like using them and voters like it, too, she said. It hasn't had any effect on the time it takes to sign in a voter and give them the appropriate ballot.

While the goal is to have ballot-on-demand printers at all polling locations for the November election, Lacey said there is a possibility that some sites, namely the towns that surround the city, could have the machines for the primary election in August. That will depend on how quickly the printers are shipped to the board.

"We're eager to get it countywide," Lacey said.