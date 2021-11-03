Cayuga County-area 2021 election results

The Citizen staff
Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with results from races across the county, including contested races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature.
UPDATED: The results below are unofficial with 100% of the early and election night votes counted. Winners will have a "w-" next to their name. There may be some races that are too close to call.
To view the results, you can scroll down the page or click on a link below to be taken directly to that municipality's election results.
CAYUGA COUNTY
Surrogate Court Judge
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jon Budelmann-w
R, C
8,608
55.83%
Ben Susman
D, WF
6,794
44.07%
Treasurer
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Dempsey-w
R, C
11,227
98.72%
Legislature - District 1 (Sterling and Victory)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jim Basile-w
R, C
605
55.91%
Caitlyn Augustyn
D, Pre
477
44.09%
Legislature - District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patti Lydia Ruffini-w
R, For
468
43.49%
Benjamin Vitale
D
387
35.96%
Jeffrey Emerson
C, Jef
221
20.54%
Legislature - District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Gould-w
R, C
1,065
99%
Legislature - District 7 (Ledyard, Scipio and Springport)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Robert Shea-w
R, I
741
55.05%
Keith Batman
D, WF
605
44.95%
Legislature - District 9 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Strong-w
R, C
891
68.02%
Jerry Germano-Yaw
D, WF
418
31.91%
Legislature - District 11 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Elane Daly-w
D, WF
589
57.86%
Mario Campanello, Jr.
R, C
429
42.14%
Legislature - District 13 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Christina Calarco-w
D, WF
317
54.28%
Michael Pettigrass
R, C
267
45.72%
Legislature - District 15 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Brian Muldrow-w
D, WF
260
56.28%
Brian Dahl
R, C
202
43.72%
AUBURN CITY COUNCIL
Auburn City Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terry Cuddy-w
D, WF
2,315
28.34%
Ginny Kent
D, WF
2,102
25.73%
Timothy Lattimore
R, C
2,007
24.57%
Robert Otterstatter
R, C
1,736
21.25%
AURELIUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Edward Ide Jr.-w
R, C
522
98.86%
Clerk/collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jennifer Gardner-w
R, C
399
62.83%
Jackie Dougherty
D, Jac
234
36.85%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Raymond Lockwood III-w
R, C
520
99.62%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Ogburn-w
R
317
44.15%
Alexander Patterson-w
I
220
30.64%
Dale Buchberger
C
180
25.07%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Harold Walter II-w
R, C
524
98.87%
BRUTUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James Hotaling-w
R
491
98.59%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Abraham-w
R
475
49.53%
Thomas Flynn-w
R
474
49.43%
CATO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Ray-w
D, R, C
343
67.79%
Joel Soccio
Eno
163
32.31%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jody Snyder-w
R
469
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gerald Hunter-w
D, R, C
459
55.50%
Vernon Blumer-w
R
368
44.50%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gary Cole-w
R
446
100%
CONQUEST
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Knapp-w
D
157
98.13%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lisa Tortorello-w
R
229
99.57%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patricia Causey-Wilson-w
R
198
60.92%
Paul VanNorstrand-w
D
127
39.08%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Shaffer-w
R
219
99.55%
FLEMING
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Donald Oltz-w
R, C
499
99.01%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Anita Casper-w
R, C
514
99.81%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Wawrzaszek-w
R, C
536
99.81%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Karen VanLiew-w
R, C
506
62.09%
Russell Bell-w
C
308
37.79%
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Maureen Riester-w
R
467
99.57%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kerry Smith-w
R, C
513
99.03%
GENOA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lorie Sellen-Gross-w
R
349
99.71%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Sue Moss-w
R
356
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Donald Slocum-w
R
262
37.38%
Joseph Philip
D
220
31.38%
Chris Stout
R
217
30.96%
IRA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Slade Cox-w
R
303
97.74%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jill Campbell-w
R
308
99.68%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Owen-w
R
303
99.67%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ricky Wilson-w
R
274
49.91%
James Edelstein-w
R
273
49.73%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Travis-w
R
299
99.01%
LEDYARD
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Jordan-w
R
226
59.95%
Thomas Hoppel
D
149
39.52%
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jamie Bailey-w
R
282
99.30%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Linda Van Buskirk-w
D
241
97.97%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Anne Reynolds
D
205
26.69%
Scott Heinekamp
D
195
25.39%
Jason Burroughs
R
184
23.96%
Mark Wilmot
R
182
23.70%
Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Deborah Brooks-w
R
292
99.66%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stephan Arnold-w
R
283
99.30%
LOCKE
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Richard Glenister-w
R
236
91.12%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Melanie Funk-w
R
328
99.09%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Philip Franklin-w
R, Fra
330
98.21%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Carey-w
C
182
45.16%
Write-in
-
221
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Peter Compton-w
D, R
223
62.64%
Stephen Burnett
Rig
131
36.80%
MENTZ
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Emerson-w
R, Mar
237
59.70%
Richard Nielens
D, C
159
40.05%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charleen Wood-w
D, R
368
100%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Dennis Ware-w
D, R
358
99.44%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Matthew Poyneer-w
R
278
40.64%
Christopher Hutchings-w
R
259
37.87%
Lori Murnane
D
146
21.35%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Nielens-w
D, R, C
369
99.46%
MONTEZUMA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Malenick-w
R, C
144
90.57%
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
June Smith-w
R
150
93.75%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joel Glimpse-w
R
155
64.58%
Thomas Hitchcock-w
D
82
34.17%
Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Donna Burleton-w
D, R
180
100%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Dustin Roach-w
R, C
181
98.91%
MORAVIA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terrance Baxter-w
R
433
98.86%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Carol Wood-w
R
484
99.79%
Town Justice (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Sheila Hargett-Kemp-w
R
467
52.41%
June Shepardson-w
R
423
47.47%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jeffrey Ed Shea-w
R
398
61.71%
Terry Palmer-w
D
245
37.98%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Thompson-w
R
454
99.78%
NILES
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joan Jayne-w
R, C
230
69.07%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Tina Weed-w
R
308
100%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lawrence Comeau-w
R, C
296
99.33%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Steven Cuddeback-w
R
244
41.85%
Joseph MacDuffee-w
R
206
35.33%
Mark Cooper Kulik
C
125
21.44%
Highway Superintendent (to fill vacancy)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Roger Slater-w
R
304
98.70%
OWASCO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ed Wagner-w
R
968
98.47%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mary Jones-w
R, C
728
52.19%
Ally Colvin
D, WF
667
47.81%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jeremy Vevone-w
R, C
767
28.88%
Anthony Gucciardi-w
R, C
757
28.50%
Melissa Deyneka
D, WF
586
22.06%
Lois Mickey Belosi
D, WF
546
20.56%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Robert Bruno-w
R, C
1,001
98.33%
SCIPIO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gary Mutchler-w
R, C
270
66.01%
Leslie Baxter
D, WF
139
33.99%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ann Robson-w
R, C
327
98.79%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jason Gene Botsford-w
R, C
277
51.30%
Melinda Pitman-w
D
160
29.63%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
William Hall-w
R, C
326
98.79%
SEMPRONIUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kevin Court-w
R
149
100%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Victoria Becker-w
R
155
100%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Atwood-w
D
115
99.14%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
JoAnne Andersen-w
R
142
51.26%
John Bell-w
R
135
48.74%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Bruce Nodine, Jr.-w
D
126
99.21%
SENNETT
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Thomas Blair-w
D, R, C
852
99.42%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kathleen Salisbury-w
D, R
828
99.64%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Florence Riley-w
R
675
99.85%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Wellauer-w
R, C
518
28.99%
Edward Rizzo
D
442
24.73%
James Jeffers
R, C
424
23.73%
James Vivenzio, Jr.
D
402
22.50%
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Robert Edmunds-w
R, C
533
58.83%
Judith Farrington
D
373
41.17%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kristopher LaPointe-w
D, R
846
99.88%
SPRINGPORT
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Schenck-w
R, C
436
99.32%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jennifer Schenck-w
R, C
436
99.09%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Seloyer-w
R, C
389
41.43%
Andrew Rindfleisch-w
R, C
358
38.13%
Matthew Cowen
D
192
20.45%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
William Walter-w
R, C
448
98.68%
STERLING
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Scott Crawford-w
R, C
635
98.45%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lisa Cooper-w
R
658
99.25%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Scott Brown-w
R
640
99.69%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joan Kelley-w
R, C
514
37.27%
Michele McIntyre
R
440
31.91%
Caren Thompson
D, Pre
418
30.31%
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Mark Krul-w
R
565
99.47%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Daniel Sutterby-w
R
543
82.77%
SUMMERHILL
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Ripley-w
R
175
95.63%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Carol Chase-w
R
181
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mary Osgood-w
R
164
47.54%
Duane Reynolds-w
R
151
43.77%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gary Norton-w
R
175
99.43%
THROOP
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Eric Ridley-w
D, R, C
414
99.04%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kathy Malenick-w
R, C
386
99.48%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Kubarek-w
D, C
344
99.71%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Thomas Paczkowski-w
R, C
319
59.96%
Thomas McNabb-w
D
213
40.04%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joe McBride-w
R, C
383
99.48%
VENICE
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stefan McGonagle-w
R
204
99.51%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Andrew Simkin-w
D
160
99.38%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terri Denman-w
R
193
50.66%
Brian Sheils-w
R
186
48.82%
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Cynthia Whitten-w
R
134
54.92%
Colleen Rejman
D
110
45.08%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stephen Fedrizzi-w
R
213
99.53%
VICTORY
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Wiggins-w
R
211
99.06%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julia Iozzio-w
R
218
99.09%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Debra Davis-w
R, C
220
99.55%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Leonard Hand-w
R
204
50.87%
Homer Kellogg-w
R
190
47.38%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patrick Coleman
R
227
99.56%
Onondaga County Legislature
Legislature - District 6
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julie Abbott-Kenan-w
R, C
4,143
58.52%
Diane Dwire
D, Kop
2,920
41.24%
Legislature - District 13
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kenneth Bush Jr.-w
R, C
3,887
70.70%
Sara Aaserud
D
1,608
29.25%
ELBRIDGE (town)
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Vernon Richardson-w
R
895
97.71%
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Danielle Karlik-w
R, C
934
99.05%
Town Councilor (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Douglas Blumer-w
R
883
51.16%
Michael Caron-w
R
824
47.74%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James White-w
R
924
99.25%
SKANEATELES
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Janet Aaron-w
R, Skf
1,824
98.43%
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julie Stenger-w
R, Skf
1,818
99.51%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Susan Dove-w
R, Skf
1,728
50.47%
Mark Tucker-w
R, Skf
1,678
49.01%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Timothy Dobrovosky-w
R, Skf
1,755
96.91%
Tax Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lori Milne-w
R, Skf
1,853
99.78%
ELBRIDGE (village)
Mayor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Christopher A. Decola-w
R, Cit
199
99%
Trustee (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patrick Ely-w
R, Cit
195
51.59%
Anthony DeMarco-w
R, Cit
178
47.09%
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.