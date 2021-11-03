 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area 2021 election results

  • Updated
Election Day 8.JPG

Fleming residents cast their vote at the Auburn Masonic Center in Fleming on Election Day.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with results from races across the county, including contested races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature. 

UPDATED: The results below are unofficial with 100% of the early and election night votes counted. Winners will have a "w-" next to their name. There may be some races that are too close to call. 

To view the results, you can scroll down the page or click on a link below to be taken directly to that municipality's election results. 

Cayuga County • Auburn City Council • Aurelius • Brutus • Cato • Conquest • Fleming • Genoa • Ira • Ledyard • Locke • Mentz • Montezuma • Moravia • Niles • Owasco • Scipio • Sempronius • Sennett • Springport • Sterling • Summerhill • Throop • Venice • Victory • Onondaga County Legislature • Elbridge (town)Skaneateles • Elbridge (village)

CAYUGA COUNTY

Surrogate Court Judge

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jon Budelmann-w R, C 8,608 55.83%
Ben Susman D, WF 6,794 44.07%

Treasurer

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Dempsey-w R, C 11,227 98.72%

Legislature - District 1 (Sterling and Victory)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jim Basile-w R, C 605 55.91%
Caitlyn Augustyn D, Pre 477 44.09%

Legislature - District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patti Lydia Ruffini-w R, For 468 43.49%
Benjamin Vitale D 387 35.96%
Jeffrey Emerson C, Jef 221 20.54%

Legislature - District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Gould-w R, C 1,065 99%

Legislature - District 7 (Ledyard, Scipio and Springport)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Robert Shea-w R, I 741 55.05%
Keith Batman D, WF 605 44.95%

Legislature - District 9 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Strong-w R, C 891 68.02%
Jerry Germano-Yaw D, WF 418 31.91%

Legislature - District 11 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Elane Daly-w D, WF 589 57.86%
Mario Campanello, Jr. R, C 429 42.14%

Legislature - District 13 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Christina Calarco-w D, WF 317 54.28%
Michael Pettigrass R, C 267 45.72%

Legislature - District 15 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Brian Muldrow-w D, WF 260 56.28%
Brian Dahl R, C 202 43.72%

AUBURN CITY COUNCIL

Auburn City Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terry Cuddy-w D, WF 2,315 28.34%
Ginny Kent D, WF 2,102 25.73%
Timothy Lattimore R, C 2,007 24.57%
Robert Otterstatter R, C 1,736 21.25%

AURELIUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Edward Ide Jr.-w R, C 522 98.86%

Clerk/collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jennifer Gardner-w R, C 399 62.83%
Jackie Dougherty D, Jac 234 36.85%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Raymond Lockwood III-w R, C 520 99.62%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Ogburn-w R 317 44.15%
Alexander Patterson-w I 220 30.64%
Dale Buchberger C 180 25.07%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Harold Walter II-w R, C 524 98.87%

BRUTUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James Hotaling-w R 491 98.59%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Abraham-w R 475 49.53%
Thomas Flynn-w R 474 49.43%

CATO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Ray-w D, R, C 343 67.79%
Joel Soccio Eno 163 32.31%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jody Snyder-w R 469 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gerald Hunter-w D, R, C 459 55.50%
Vernon Blumer-w R 368 44.50%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gary Cole-w R 446 100%

CONQUEST

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Knapp-w D 157 98.13%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lisa Tortorello-w R 229 99.57%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patricia Causey-Wilson-w R 198 60.92%
Paul VanNorstrand-w D 127 39.08%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Shaffer-w R 219 99.55%

FLEMING

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Donald Oltz-w R, C 499 99.01%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Anita Casper-w R, C 514 99.81%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Wawrzaszek-w R, C 536 99.81%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Karen VanLiew-w R, C 506 62.09%
Russell Bell-w C 308 37.79%

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Maureen Riester-w R 467 99.57%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kerry Smith-w R, C 513 99.03%

GENOA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lorie Sellen-Gross-w R 349 99.71%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Sue Moss-w R 356 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Donald Slocum-w R 262 37.38%
Joseph Philip D 220 31.38%
Chris Stout R 217 30.96%

IRA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Slade Cox-w R 303 97.74%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jill Campbell-w R 308 99.68%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Owen-w R 303 99.67%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ricky Wilson-w R 274 49.91%
James Edelstein-w R 273 49.73%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Travis-w R 299 99.01%

LEDYARD

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Jordan-w R 226 59.95%
Thomas Hoppel D 149 39.52%

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jamie Bailey-w R 282 99.30%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Linda Van Buskirk-w D 241 97.97%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Anne Reynolds D 205 26.69%
Scott Heinekamp D 195 25.39%
Jason Burroughs R 184 23.96%
Mark Wilmot R 182 23.70%

Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Deborah Brooks-w R 292 99.66%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stephan Arnold-w R 283 99.30%

LOCKE

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Richard Glenister-w R 236 91.12%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Melanie Funk-w R 328 99.09%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Philip Franklin-w R, Fra 330 98.21%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Carey-w C 182 45.16%
Write-in - 221

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Peter Compton-w D, R 223 62.64%
Stephen Burnett Rig 131 36.80%

MENTZ

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Emerson-w R, Mar 237 59.70%
Richard Nielens D, C 159 40.05%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charleen Wood-w D, R 368 100%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Dennis Ware-w D, R 358 99.44%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Matthew Poyneer-w R 278 40.64%
Christopher Hutchings-w R 259 37.87%
Lori Murnane D 146 21.35%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Nielens-w D, R, C 369 99.46%

MONTEZUMA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Malenick-w R, C 144 90.57%

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
June Smith-w R 150 93.75%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joel Glimpse-w R 155 64.58%
Thomas Hitchcock-w D 82 34.17%

Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Donna Burleton-w D, R 180 100%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Dustin Roach-w R, C 181 98.91%

MORAVIA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terrance Baxter-w R 433 98.86%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Carol Wood-w R 484 99.79%

Town Justice (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Sheila Hargett-Kemp-w R 467 52.41%
June Shepardson-w R 423 47.47%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jeffrey Ed Shea-w R 398 61.71%
Terry Palmer-w D 245 37.98%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Thompson-w R 454 99.78%

NILES

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joan Jayne-w R, C 230 69.07%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Tina Weed-w R 308 100%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lawrence Comeau-w R, C 296 99.33%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Steven Cuddeback-w R 244 41.85%
Joseph MacDuffee-w R 206 35.33%
Mark Cooper Kulik C 125 21.44%

Highway Superintendent (to fill vacancy)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Roger Slater-w R 304 98.70%

OWASCO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ed Wagner-w R 968 98.47%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mary Jones-w R, C 728 52.19%
Ally Colvin D, WF 667 47.81%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jeremy Vevone-w R, C 767 28.88%
Anthony Gucciardi-w R, C 757 28.50%
Melissa Deyneka D, WF 586 22.06%
Lois Mickey Belosi D, WF 546 20.56%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Robert Bruno-w R, C 1,001 98.33%

SCIPIO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gary Mutchler-w R, C 270 66.01%
Leslie Baxter D, WF 139 33.99%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ann Robson-w R, C 327 98.79%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jason Gene Botsford-w R, C 277 51.30%
Melinda Pitman-w D 160 29.63%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
William Hall-w R, C 326 98.79%

SEMPRONIUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kevin Court-w R 149 100%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Victoria Becker-w R 155 100%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Atwood-w D 115 99.14%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
JoAnne Andersen-w R 142 51.26%
John Bell-w R 135 48.74%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Bruce Nodine, Jr.-w D 126 99.21%

SENNETT

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Thomas Blair-w D, R, C 852 99.42%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kathleen Salisbury-w D, R 828 99.64%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Florence Riley-w R 675 99.85%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Wellauer-w R, C 518 28.99%
Edward Rizzo D 442 24.73%
James Jeffers R, C 424 23.73%
James Vivenzio, Jr. D 402 22.50%

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Robert Edmunds-w R, C 533 58.83%
Judith Farrington D 373 41.17%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kristopher LaPointe-w D, R 846 99.88%

SPRINGPORT

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Schenck-w R, C 436 99.32%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jennifer Schenck-w R, C 436 99.09%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Seloyer-w R, C 389 41.43%
Andrew Rindfleisch-w R, C 358 38.13%
Matthew Cowen D 192 20.45%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
William Walter-w R, C 448 98.68%

STERLING

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Scott Crawford-w R, C 635 98.45%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lisa Cooper-w R 658 99.25%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Scott Brown-w R 640 99.69%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joan Kelley-w R, C 514 37.27%
Michele McIntyre R 440 31.91%
Caren Thompson D, Pre 418 30.31%

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Mark Krul-w R 565 99.47%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Daniel Sutterby-w R 543 82.77%

SUMMERHILL

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Ripley-w R 175 95.63%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Carol Chase-w R 181 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mary Osgood-w R 164 47.54%
Duane Reynolds-w R 151 43.77%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gary Norton-w R 175 99.43%

THROOP

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Eric Ridley-w D, R, C 414 99.04%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kathy Malenick-w R, C 386 99.48%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Kubarek-w D, C 344 99.71%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Thomas Paczkowski-w R, C 319 59.96%
Thomas McNabb-w D 213 40.04%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joe McBride-w R, C 383 99.48%

VENICE

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stefan McGonagle-w R 204 99.51%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Andrew Simkin-w D 160 99.38%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terri Denman-w R 193 50.66%
Brian Sheils-w R 186 48.82%

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Cynthia Whitten-w R 134 54.92%
Colleen Rejman D 110 45.08%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stephen Fedrizzi-w R 213 99.53%

VICTORY

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Wiggins-w R 211 99.06%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julia Iozzio-w R 218 99.09%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Debra Davis-w R, C 220 99.55%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Leonard Hand-w R 204 50.87%
Homer Kellogg-w R 190 47.38%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patrick Coleman R 227 99.56%

Onondaga County Legislature

Legislature - District 6

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julie Abbott-Kenan-w R, C 4,143 58.52%
Diane Dwire D, Kop 2,920 41.24%

Legislature - District 13

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kenneth Bush Jr.-w R, C 3,887 70.70%
Sara Aaserud D 1,608 29.25%

ELBRIDGE (town)

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Vernon Richardson-w R 895 97.71%

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Danielle Karlik-w R, C 934 99.05%

Town Councilor (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Douglas Blumer-w R 883 51.16%
Michael Caron-w R 824 47.74%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James White-w R 924 99.25%

SKANEATELES

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Janet Aaron-w R, Skf 1,824 98.43%

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julie Stenger-w R, Skf 1,818 99.51%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Susan Dove-w R, Skf 1,728 50.47%
Mark Tucker-w R, Skf 1,678 49.01%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Timothy Dobrovosky-w R, Skf 1,755 96.91%

Tax Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lori Milne-w R, Skf 1,853 99.78%

ELBRIDGE (village)

Mayor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Christopher A. Decola-w R, Cit 199 99%

Trustee (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patrick Ely-w R, Cit 195 51.59%
Anthony DeMarco-w R, Cit 178 47.09%
0
0
1
0
1

