Cayuga County-area 2021 election results

Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with results from races across the county, including contested races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature.

UPDATED: The results below are unofficial with 100% of the early and election night votes counted. Winners will have a "w-" next to their name. There may be some races that are too close to call.

To view the results, you can scroll down the page or click on a link below to be taken directly to that municipality's election results.

CAYUGA COUNTY

AUBURN CITY COUNCIL

AURELIUS

BRUTUS

CATO

CONQUEST

FLEMING

GENOA

IRA

LEDYARD

LOCKE

MENTZ

MONTEZUMA

MORAVIA

NILES

OWASCO

SCIPIO

SEMPRONIUS

SENNETT

SPRINGPORT

STERLING

SUMMERHILL

THROOP

VENICE

VICTORY

Onondaga County Legislature

ELBRIDGE (town)

SKANEATELES

ELBRIDGE (village)

