Republican voters in eight Cayuga County towns went to the polls on Tuesday to choose nominees for various seats, including county Legislature and town-level offices.
In neighboring Onondaga County, there is a Conservative primary for district attorney.
Now that the polls are closed, The Citizen will post results here as soon as they are released by the county Board of Elections.
Key: Winners in bold. Incumbents in italics.
Cayuga County Legislature, District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory)
Jim Basile -
Alan Simmons -
Conquest Clerk/Collector
Lisa Tortorello -
Rochelle Daggett -
Mentz Supervisor
Mark Emerson -
Richard Nielens Jr. -
Montezuma Clerk
Marie Cronin -
June Smith -
Niles Supervisor
Steven Cuddeback -
David Denman -
Niles Town Council (vote for two)
Allan Badman -
Clarence Edmonds -
Joan Jayne -
Bernard Juli -
Tamara Severson -
Throop Highway Superintendent
Joe McBride -
Frederick Robinson Jr. -
Cayuga County Republican Committee, Throop (vote for four)
Michael Butler -
Sarah Delfavero -
Patricia McBride -
Edward Ringmacher -
Frederick Robinson Jr. -
Bruce Ruffini -
Lydia Patti Ruffini -
Paul Ryan -
Nancy Jean Sullivan -
Victory Town Board (vote for two)
Robin Bartholomew -
Mark Southwick -
Victoria Wallace -
Cayuga County Republican Committee, Victory (vote for four)
Trevor Cady -
Patrick Coleman -
Caleb Iozzio -
Mark Quimby -
Todd Scruton -
Victoria Wallace -
Onondaga County District Attorney, Conservative primary
Chuck Keller -
Christine Varga -
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.