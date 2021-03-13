Cayuga County-area village elections set for Tuesday

Cayuga: Voters can make their selections for mayor and two trustee seats, all carrying two-year terms, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Cayuga Village Office, 6205 Railroad St. Running for mayor are Cayuga First Party candidate William Sherman and Citizens for a Better Cayuga Party candidate Shane Ellis. The trustee candidates are Chris Ryan (150+ Party) and Donald Wilson Jr. (Cayuga Loyalists Party).

Jordan: After more than four decades as Jordan's mayor, Richard Platten will not be running for the seat this year. Platten's run as Jordan village mayor began when he took office in 1979. Two candidates, both members of the Citizen Party, are running for the four-year post: Mark Gustafson and Casey Brim. There are also two trustee seats with four-year terms, and that race features Citizens Party candidates Karen Simko and Timothy T. Stapleton. The polling place is the Whitely Community Building located, 13 Mechanic St., and voting hours run from noon to 9 p.m.

Meridian: Polling hours run from noon to 9 p.m. at the Town of Cato Office, 11320 Short Cut Road, with four-terms for mayor and a trustee slot on the ballot. The mayoral candidate is Donald Bratt Sr. of the Carpenter Party, and trustee candidates are Amed Perrotta on the Shamrock Party line and Theresa Hirsh on the Pug Party line.