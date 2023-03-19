Voters in six Cayuga County-area villages will elect mayors, trustees and justices this week, though there is a decided lack of competition, and one seat will be decided by write-in votes because there is no one on the ballot.

The elections are all being held Tuesday, March 21. Here's a roundup of races that were reported by local village clerks in response to The Citizen's requests for information:

Voters of the Village of Union Springs will be able to cast ballots from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Meeting Room at 26 Chapel St. Robert Thurston Jr. of the United Union Springs Party is running for a two-year term as mayor. William Boyd Jr. (Frontenac Party) and Jeremy Smith (United Union Springs Party) are running for the two, two-year terms on the village board.

In Cayuga, polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Office at 6205 Railroad St. Donald Wilson Jr. is running for a two-year term as mayor, and Diane K. Donnelly and Jeffrey L. Bedell are running for two-year terms as village trustees.

Village of Skaneateles residents will vote at the Skaneateles Fire Station, 77 West Genesee St., from noon to 9 p.m. Citizens Party candidate Tyde Richards and Long Lake Party Kathleen Zapata are on the ballot for four-year terms as trustee.

Village of Jordan elections will be held at Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic St., from noon to 9:00 pm. Mark Gustafson and Joshua Bates are both running unopposed under no party for two open seats as trustee for four-year terms.

Polling in Port Byron will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Village of Port Byron Municipal Building, 52 Utica St. Ronald Wilson is running for a four-year term as mayor, and Patrick Fenton and John Bell are running for four-year seats as trustee.

There are no candidates on the ballot in Meridian for a three-year term as village justice to finish out the term from last year's election, where a judge was appointed for one year. Voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the Town of Cato Municipal Building on Short Cut Road.