Cayuga County awarded nearly $200K to advance two trail projects

Cayuga County will receive nearly $200,000 for two trail projects, both of which would provide waterfront access in different parts of the county.

The county has been awarded $103,807 to conduct a feasibility study for a bicycle and pedestrian trail on the west side of Little Sodus Bay in the town of Sterling and village of Fair Haven. The trail would link West Barrier Bar Park to Main Street and Fair Haven Beach State Park.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the study will examine construction costs, the layout of the trail and easement and permitting requirements.

A separate grant totaling $63,045 will assist the county with the implementation of the Cayuga Lake Blueway Trail Plan and the village of Union Springs' local waterfront revitalization program. The funding will be used to an install an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant kayak launch at Frontenac Park and publish Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway paddling pocket guidebooks.

The awards are part of the 12th round of the state regional economic development council initiative. Hochul's office has been announcing the grants on a rolling basis since November.

This batch of funding was available through three programs administered by the Department of State. Cayuga County was among 23 communities to receive $16.4 million through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The state also awarded $4.1 million to 19 communities in the Brownfield Opportunity Area Program and $2.4 million to 34 communities as part of the Smart Growth Community Planning and Zoning Program.

"We continue to invest in smart, sustainable and equitable growth in communities across the state to give New Yorkers a cleaner, brighter future," Hochul said. "This funding will help revitalize waterfronts, clean up and redevelop abandoned industrial sites and create environmentally sustainable neighborhoods — all key aspects to a thriving and vibrant community."