Cayuga County ballots feature seven candidates seeking four NY judicial seats

Dinolfo now oversees the county's diversion courts for addicts, the mentally ill, and veterans who may suffer from service-related substance abuse or mental illness. The courts try to route those individuals into treatment instead of jail or prison.

"We are kind of like the model treatment courts in the state and people come from all over the place to see how we do it here," Dinolfo said. The courts rely on accountability and honesty, said Dinfolfo, who said his courtroom motto is "Dignity in, dignity out."

"What I've found is about 99 percent of the people who get treated with dignity respond with dignity," he said.

The state's new bail reform laws have made it more difficult to direct people into the treatment courts because many are not incarcerated for long after the criminal allegations, Dinolfo said. But, he said, he and others have worked this year to find ways to get to defendants while in jail and try to convince them of the benefits of treatment if eligible.

"We're trying to come up with innovative ways of trying to reach them," he said.