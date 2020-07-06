Cayuga County begins counting absentee ballots for primary election

The Cayuga County Board of Elections started opening thousands of absentee ballots on Monday as it works to finish the vote count for the June primary election.
Primary election night was two weeks ago, but election boards across New York had to wait until after July 1 to begin counting absentee ballots. The delay is due to a requirement that the state checks to ensure voters didn't cast multiple ballots.
While some election boards chose to start the absentee ballot count before the Fourth of July weekend, Cayuga County opted to wait until Monday.
Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said that the board has completed processing half of the absentee ballots. There were at least 4,000 absentee ballots returned for the June 23 primary election.
There were two main primaries in districts that include at least a portion of Cayuga County: The 24th Congressional District Democratic primary and the 126th Assembly District Republican primary.
Dana Balter is the presumptive Democratic nominee after received nearly two-thirds of the early and election night tally. Francis Conole, the other Democrat in the race, conceded two days after the election.
Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes are the Republican candidates in the state Assembly primary. Lemondes also held a large lead after the early and election night count. He received two-thirds of the vote on election night.
The election board's count has been aided by a "significant purchase," according to Lacey. They purchased a rapid count scanner that, Lacey estimated, can process three or four times the number of ballots they would've done if they had to do a manual count.
With the addition of the new machine, Lacey thinks they will finish the absentee ballot count on Tuesday.
"It's a big improvement in the process," she said.
In neighboring Onondaga County, the elections board there finished counting absentees in the 126th district GOP primary. Fitzpatrick added 611 votes, while Lemondes picked up 517. But that didn't put a large dent in Lemondes' large lead, which now stands at 646 votes.
About one-sixth of the Democratic congressional primary absentee ballots have been counted. Balter padded her lead with 2,293 votes. Conole netted 1,384 votes.
