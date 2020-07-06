Cayuga County begins counting absentee ballots for primary election

The Cayuga County Board of Elections started opening thousands of absentee ballots on Monday as it works to finish the vote count for the June primary election.

Primary election night was two weeks ago, but election boards across New York had to wait until after July 1 to begin counting absentee ballots. The delay is due to a requirement that the state checks to ensure voters didn't cast multiple ballots.

While some election boards chose to start the absentee ballot count before the Fourth of July weekend, Cayuga County opted to wait until Monday.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said that the board has completed processing half of the absentee ballots. There were at least 4,000 absentee ballots returned for the June 23 primary election.

There were two main primaries in districts that include at least a portion of Cayuga County: The 24th Congressional District Democratic primary and the 126th Assembly District Republican primary.

Dana Balter is the presumptive Democratic nominee after received nearly two-thirds of the early and election night tally. Francis Conole, the other Democrat in the race, conceded two days after the election.