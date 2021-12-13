Cayuga County budget approved, with flat tax levy and lower salary for chair

After some last-minute pay reductions for two elected positions, the Cayuga County Legislature last week gave final approval to a 2022 budget that keeps property taxes flat.

The Legislature adopted the $160.8 million spending plan for next year during a special meeting Thursday held for a public hearing on the preliminary budget that was moved forward at the end November. No residents spoke during the public hearing, which was limited to call-in comments due to COVID-19 protocols.

As they waited for any callers into the hearing, legislators adopted three amendments that resulted in a $17,000 expense reduction from the preliminary budget.

The first amendment was a $15,000 reduction in the annual salary for the legislative chairperson, taking it from $60,000 to $45,000. Republican Legislator Paul Pinckney, who serves as minority leader, introduced the amendment as a way to transition the position into a less active day-to-day role after the county hires an operations officer.

That position, which was budgeted for 2021 but was not officially created by the Legislature until its September meeting, will provide leadership in coordination with the chairperson as legislators continue to evaluate long-term leadership structure options. The operations officer starting annual salary range would be $69,642-$80,301.

When the county had been run by an appointed administrator up until spring 2019, the chairperson was paid $30,000 yearly. Legislators increased that salary after choosing not fill the administrator vacancy while researching other options, including an elected county executive post. McNabb-Coleman advocated for creating the operations officer position in the interim because the day-to-day responsibilities of running a $160 million operation with hundreds of employees needed additional leadership support. The understanding for adding the new position was that chairperson pay would go back to the original salary.

Pinckney's amendment was structured with the rough expectation that the hiring and transition process will take about six months, so the $45,000 annual salary would be equal to half a year at $60,000 annual salary and half a year at $30,000. By law, the Legislature cannot reduce pay for an elected seat in the middle of a term.

That amendment passed with every legislator in attending voting in support except for Republican Legislator Timothy Lattimore. Republican Legislator Michael Didio and independent Legislator Tucker Whitman were absent from Thursday's meeting.

Pinckney then introduced another amendment to reduce pay for a different elected office. This was for a $10,000 reduction to the annual salary for county treasurer, taking it to $67,500.

The Legislature had signaled its intent to reduce the treasurer's pay in 2022 in a resolution passed in February related to creating a new department of finance. That restructuring took many of the responsibilities of the treasurer's office into the new finance department, which is now headed by a finance director being paid $101,500 annually.

Pinckney said the $10,000 reduction in pay for the treasurer, a seat that will be filled by David Dempsey after he ran unopposed for the office this year, is a result of internal discussions about how to best reflect the reduced workload.

When lawmakers first discussed the treasurer's office pay reduction in February, a proposal was introduced to take the salary to $38,000, but they decided at that time to wait for the finance office transition to take place before choosing a new pay level for treasurer.

Independent Legislator Andrew Dennison called attention to the now smaller pay reduction being proposed.

"That's what we want the salary to be even though we've split the department into taking, I don't know, 50 percent basically of the work away?" he asked.

Pinckey responded: "That's the proposal for tonight after a lot of discussion ranging from lots of lower numbers to this number so it's just what people thought we would come to an agreement with."

That amendment also passed, with Dennison, Democratic Legislator Benjamin Vitale and Democratic Legislative Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman all voting against it.

The two salary cuts allowed for the 2022 budget's use of its general fund balance to be reduced by $25,000.

A third amendment, introduced by independent Legislator Tricia Kerr, added $8,000 to the planning department budget for harmful algal blooms monitoring. The funding was inadvertently left out of the preliminary budget. To pay for that additional funding, the amendment added to the county's projected sales tax revenue.

That amendment passed, as well, with only Dennison voting no, citing his concerns about adding to sales tax projections.

When it came time to vote on the full budget, all lawmakers voted in favor of it except for Dennison. The spending plan keeps the property tax levy the same as the current year at $42.3 million.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

