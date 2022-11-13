Cayuga County budget proposal includes small property tax hike

The Cayuga County Legislature is evaluating a 2023 budget proposal that would grow spending by 6.9% but rely heavily on existing savings and revenue from sales taxes instead of a big increase in property taxes.

Chairman David Gould's 2023 budget proposal, presented earlier this month at a special meeting of the full Legislature, calls for $171.65 million in total spending. The tax levy under that plan would increase by 1.5%, which is well below the state-imposed limit that's currently estimated at 6%.

Because of increased property value assessments throughout the county, the overall effective tax rate would actually decrease by an estimated 8.1% to $7.13 per $1,000 of assessed value.

"The 2023 Cayuga County Budget is very responsible and provides for the ongoing operations of the county," Gould said in his written budget message.

During the Nov. 3 meeting introducing the plan, Lynn Marinelli, the county's budget director, explained that big chunks of the increased spending are coming from strategic capital purchases, such as $700,000 in information technology equipment and purchases of new sheriff's department vehicles. Health insurance costs are also increasing by 3.5%, and there's increased mandated spending expected in the social services department.

Despite the sizeable overall spending increase, the property tax levy could be kept low for a couple of reasons.

There's a bigger proposed use of fund balance, which is the county's savings from when revenues — including property tax dollars — exceed expenditures. The budget proposal calls for using $3.5 million from that account, up about $500,000 from the current budget.

But Marinelli pointed out that the county's fund balance itself is projected to grow to $25 million by the end of 2022, which exceeds the county's policy of keeping that amount between 10% and 15% of the total budget. Using the proposed $3.5 million in 2023 would bring that figure down to that 15% level.

"We don't necessarily want to keep letting that build up too much," Marinelli said.

The budget also projects a sizeable increase in sales tax revenues, which are project to grow $1.9 million to a total of $27.6 million. Based on year-to-date data, Marinelli estimates 2022 sales tax collections will finish around $28.6 million, so the budget proposal is being conservative based on that trend.

However, Marinelli also cautioned legislators that the county will need to keep a close eye on sales tax collections throughout 2023.

"It's a big question — what's going to happen in 2023?" she said. "If there will be an economic downturn; if there is when will it happen? ... That is a critical number that we do monitor during the year and you want to keep a close eye on that to see if there's any trends that we have to be concerned about."

The number of county jobs in the budget proposal is basically staying flat, with just two part-time posts being added. Marinelli noted that the county has added about 20 positions during the course of 2022, though several of them have been funded with offsetting revenue.

For county legislators, the process of revising the budget proposal is underway.

The second of two special Ways and Means Committee meetings is set for Tuesday to include discussions with department heads. The committee will then vote on a revised tentative budget before the full Legislature votes in late November on whether to hold a public hearing in early December.

The final budget must be adopted before the end of the calendar year.