Cayuga County 911 center, DA staffing losses come out in committee meeting

SENNETT — Both the Cayuga County E-911 Center and District Attorney's Office suffered a spate of resignations, heightening the pressure of discovery deadlines.

The Judicial and Public Safety Committee heard their concerns during its March meeting Wednesday evening in the Sheriff's Training Center next to the Cayuga County Jail, where its Centralized Arraignment Part has been operating for a month.

The district attorney's office lost one of its "heavy hitters" when Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci resigned effective last Friday, DA Jon Budelmann told the legislators.

He attributed her departure to an action the Ways and Means Committee took in November to deny a resolution compensating her for about $3,200 worth of overtime work.

"She got the message," Budelmann said, continuing during a back-and-forth with Legislator Keith Batman (D-Springport) that some legislators have "worked consistently" to strip his office of resources.

Batman pushed back on the insinuation that legislators were motivated by anything other than a policy. "I wish you would just put to bed the argument that the Legislature didn't want to," Batman said.