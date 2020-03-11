Cayuga County 911 center, DA staffing losses come out in committee meeting

SENNETT — Both the Cayuga County E-911 Center and District Attorney's Office suffered a spate of resignations, heightening the pressure of discovery deadlines.
The Judicial and Public Safety Committee heard their concerns during its March meeting Wednesday evening in the Sheriff's Training Center next to the Cayuga County Jail, where its Centralized Arraignment Part has been operating for a month.
The district attorney's office lost one of its "heavy hitters" when Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci resigned effective last Friday, DA Jon Budelmann told the legislators.
He attributed her departure to an action the Ways and Means Committee took in November to deny a resolution compensating her for about $3,200 worth of overtime work.
"She got the message," Budelmann said, continuing during a back-and-forth with Legislator Keith Batman (D-Springport) that some legislators have "worked consistently" to strip his office of resources.
Batman pushed back on the insinuation that legislators were motivated by anything other than a policy. "I wish you would just put to bed the argument that the Legislature didn't want to," Batman said.
In past committees, legislators noted they were adhering to a stipulation that non-bargaining employees cannot receive overtime pay. "It's the policy of Cayuga County," Batman said.
The committee still unanimously allowed Budelmann to create an additional assistant district attorney position at an annual salary of $63,900 — a request he's been putting to the Legislature since September.
The resolution was passed with an amendment posed by Batman that they would be able to restructure the position if the state scales back discovery or bail reform. They also gave the go-ahead to fill a vacant senior ADA position and a confidential investigator position.
The E-911 center also had resolutions to fill two vacant part-time dispatchers and the positions of two dispatchers who recently resigned, which the legislators passed.
Administrator Denise Spingler gave an update on the discovery workload requiring her office to turn in all audio files for every 911 call the dispatch center handles, which can involve 45 minutes to two hours of work for each call.
"We are getting killed with discovery," she said, adding they are currently 28 requests behind. Her resolution to create a full-time 911 Data Analyst at $18.37 per hour to assist with the discovery requests was also approved.
