Cayuga County chair salary discussion likely at budget meeting

When Cayuga County legislators were finalizing the 2022 budget about a year ago, one of the last-minute changes made before adoption was a pay reduction for the person who leads county government.

With expectations that a newly created day-to-day leadership position would be filled at some point during the year, the county Legislature took the pay for its chair from $60,000 to $45,000 per year. The explanation was that because a new county operations officer would be added to lighten the workload on the chair, that position could begin to transition back to its original pay level of $30,000.

The 2023 county budget proposal, however, keeps the chair's pay at $45,000, even though an operations officer has now been working since May.

The current Legislature chair, David Gould, said he kept the pay rate flat for 2023 because the work demands of the position have remained full-time even with the onboarding of an operations officer. And he does not expect that to change next year.

"We just have so much going on," Gould said, noting work on a possible county office building renovation, the possible adoption of a county charter, a new fire training facility project and meetings related to the Micron microchip factory project for central New York as among just a few of the major initiatives underway.

Gould said his days typically start in the early morning hours, and sometimes go past 8 p.m. He said 14-hour days are common.

He said the operations officer, Shereen Androsko, also has a heavy workload.

"It's certainly no duplication," he said of the chair and operations officer jobs.

The person who held the seat before him, however, believes there needs to be more discussion about the chair's salary. Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman started at the $30,000 level when she first took over as chair in 2020, at a time when there was no full-time administrative leadership support staff. The county had been without a day-to-day leader since firing its administrator in 2019.

The Legislature later increased the chair pay to $60,000, saying the $30,000 pay was not fair compensation for the demands of the job as the day-to-day leader in county government, especially in the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the plan to return it back to the pre-pandemic pay rate was set in motion when the Legislature agreed to fund and fill an operations officer, which started at $73,000. The position remains in the 2023 budget proposal, funded at $75,000.

McNabb-Coleman said she plans to bring an amendment to reduce the chair's salary to the floor when the full Legislature next discusses the budget, which is expected to happen Thursday when a public hearing on the spending plan is scheduled. She first brought up her amendment during a Legislature Ways & Means Committee special budget meeting last month, but a vote did not take place on it.

In an interview earlier this week, she said her proposal was not meant as a criticism of Gould's work as chair, and she would understand if the majority of her colleagues don't support a reduction.

"I just think it's something that we need to have a discussion about," she said. "It was just kind of put in there (at $45,000) without any discussion."

There's no guarantee that Gould will be the person serving as chair in 2023. The Legislature selects its leader at the start of every year, and Gould has said he would like to continue in the job.

"There's some things that I've started that I'd like to get finished," he said.

The salary for the job, whether it's $45,000 or $30,000 or something else, won't change his desire to remain in the post, he said.

Gould is hopeful that the Legislature can finalize its budget after the public hearing is held Thursday night. The $172 million spending plan would increase the property tax levy by 1.5%.

