Cayuga County chairperson, Auburn mayor to appear on public affairs shows

The final week of public affairs programming produced by students at Cayuga Community College will feature the chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature, the mayor of Auburn and two state legislators.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Spectrum channel 12, “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will host Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill, who will discuss the city council’s end-of-year priorities and goals for 2022. That show will air again at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on Spectrum channel 12, as well as at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, through the Auburn Regional Media Access programming lineup.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, on Spectrum channel 12, Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman will appear on "Inside Government" to discuss county government issues, including the recently released tentative budget for 2022. A replay is scheduled for the same channel at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, on the ARMA programming channels.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on Spectrum channel 12 state Assembyman John Lemondes will be on "Inside Government" to give an update from Albany. A replay on the same channel is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, as well as 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, on ARMA channels.

The final new "Inside Government" interview of the week is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on Spectrum channel 12 with state Sen. John Mannion. It will be shown on Spectrum 12 again at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, on the ARMA channels.

In addition to the cable channels, audio of these shows is played on the CCC radio station, WDWN-89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday. They are also posted for viewing anytime at auburnpub.com.

Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show's guests can email cozguytho@aol.com.

