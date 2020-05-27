Cayuga County, CNY 'in line' for second phase of reopening economy

In the second phase, several more businesses will be eligible to reopen. The industries included in phase two are administrative support, professional services, real estate, rental and leasing, and retail. Cuomo has previously said that barbershops and hair salons can reopen in phase two.

Retail stores were allowed to open in the first phase, but on a limited basis. Stores could offer curbside pickup or, with safety measures in place, in-store pickup. The second phase will allow retail outlets to open for customers, but the state hasn't issued guidance on what safety measures will be mandated.

McMahon hopes that Cuomo and state officials will consider allowing small-scale reopenings of businesses that, for now, are scheduled to reopen in the later phases. An example he mentioned is allowing gyms to open for personal training sessions. Gyms are one of the businesses that can reopen in phase four, but McMahon thinks one-on-one sessions can be done with physical distancing.

Another proposal is to let restaurants, which are part of the third phase, to open outdoor seating in phase two.