Cayuga County, CNY 'in line' for second phase of reopening economy

Central New York is on track to enter the second phase of the regional reopening process later this week.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told The Citizen Tuesday that the region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, is "in line" to begin phase two on Friday. That's two weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off on allowing the region to commence the reopening process once it met seven health metrics.
So far, central New York's metrics have been steady. There continues to be a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, new hospitalizations and hospital deaths. Hospital capacity remains above the 30% threshold set by the state for available beds. Testing is well above the region's goal of 775 daily tests over a seven-day period and there are enough trained tracers in the five counties.
As long as there is no drastic change in the numbers over the next couple of days, central New York will enter phase two.
"We're now 11 days into phase one and we would've seen some trends right now as it comes to community spread," McMahon said. "The last two days, the community spread numbers have been really good. Overall, we're holding our own and marching forward."
In the second phase, several more businesses will be eligible to reopen. The industries included in phase two are administrative support, professional services, real estate, rental and leasing, and retail. Cuomo has previously said that barbershops and hair salons can reopen in phase two.
Retail stores were allowed to open in the first phase, but on a limited basis. Stores could offer curbside pickup or, with safety measures in place, in-store pickup. The second phase will allow retail outlets to open for customers, but the state hasn't issued guidance on what safety measures will be mandated.
McMahon hopes that Cuomo and state officials will consider allowing small-scale reopenings of businesses that, for now, are scheduled to reopen in the later phases. An example he mentioned is allowing gyms to open for personal training sessions. Gyms are one of the businesses that can reopen in phase four, but McMahon thinks one-on-one sessions can be done with physical distancing.
Another proposal is to let restaurants, which are part of the third phase, to open outdoor seating in phase two.
"I think we know enough about the virus now if we got some of these businesses in the back end of the process, let's try to figure out a way to get them on the front end if they can do it safely," McMahon said. He added, "We actually think there's value in phasing in the density instead of going from zero to 100 as well."
A phased reopening could include houses of worship. In conversations with state officials, McMahon again advocated for allowing religious services to resume with limited capacity in phase two.
Cuomo announced last week that houses of worship could open, but only for services with no more than 10 people in attendance. Drive-in or parking lot services are encouraged.
But McMahon said there is "conflicting guidance" from the federal and state governments. On Friday, President Donald Trump deemed houses of worship as "essential." He urged states to allow churches, mosques and synagogues to reopen for services.
There haven't been any changes to New York's policy. McMahon is asking the state to allow houses of worship to open at 25% capacity in phase two, 50% capacity in phase three and full capacity in the fourth and final phase.
"This is all about doing things safely," he said. "And if we can live our lives and do things safely, we should do that."
However, McMahon doesn't want central New Yorkers to get complacent. He noted that the region slowed the spread of COVID-19, which allowed it to resume economic activity quicker than other parts of the state.
He encouraged residents to continue wearing masks in public and to exercise social distancing.
"We know it works because it's worked for us and it's worked for our region in our fight with this virus," McMahon said. "Let's continue to do what works."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
