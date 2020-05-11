You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cayuga County, CNY inches closer to beginning phased reopening
alert top story
STATE

Cayuga County, CNY inches closer to beginning phased reopening

Coronavirus closed signs 3.JPG

Flawless Cuts barbershop in Auburn closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Three New York regions have met the state's criteria to begin the four-phase reopening process after May 15, but Cayuga County and four other central New York counties will have to wait until later this week to learn their fate. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the regional reopening plan during his briefing in the Rochester area Monday. Three regions surrounding central New York — the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier — have met the state's seven metrics to reopen. 

The metrics include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in hospital deaths, under two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, the availability of at least 30% of the region's hospital beds and 30% of beds in intensive care units, a rate of 30 COVID-19 tests for 1,000 people in a month and 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents. 

When Cuomo first outlined the metrics last week, central New York — Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — met five of the seven metrics. The region hadn't cleared the testing and tracing thresholds. 

The update provided by Cuomo shows that central New York has met the tracing requirement, but the testing target remains elusive. 

To determine if a region can reopen, the state is calculating the seven-day average of new tests per day in line with the 30 out of every 1,000 people monthly mandate. To meet the state's metric, central New York needs to have 775 new tests per day. According to the current standings, the five counties in the region have an average of 647 new tests a day. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is confident that central New York will meet the outstanding metric. He noted that his county will be testing nearly 5,000 nursing home employees this week, which should help the region eclipse the 775 tests-per-day mark. 

Other central New York counties are doing proactive testing, too. Cayuga County opened a drive-thru clinic to test essential workers for COVID-19. Onondaga County assisted the effort by providing 1,000 tests to its western neighbor. 

"By the end of Wednesday's business we're going to have over 4,000 tests done (in Onondaga County)," McMahon said. "So we'll be fine." 

Cuomo is aiming for a "smart" restart and wants to avoid mistakes made in other countries where there were spikes in COVID-19 cases after attempts to reopen businesses and return to normal life. New York's number of total hospitalizations and new COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, and the number of deaths is down to 161 — the lowest daily death toll since late March. 

The reopening will consist of four phases, with more businesses opening as a region advances through the process. Cuomo expanded the list of businesses that can reopen in phase one — a move that pleased McMahon, who was lobbying for more industries to be added in the early stage.

Construction and manufacturing businesses may resume operations in the first phase, and retail stores will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup. The updated list includes businesses in agriculture, forestry and fishing. 

The state will also allow certain low-risk activities, such as landscaping and outdoor recreation. Drive-in movie theaters will be permitted to open after May 15. 

"We're now on the other side of the mountain," Cuomo said. "Next step, how do we reopen, how do we reopen intelligently and how do we reopen without taking a step back? What we have done thus far is really amazing. And it was because we were smart and because we unified and because we did that, we averted tragedy." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

More online and inside

Visit auburnpub.com to view:

Video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Monday COVID-19 briefing; a photo gallery from Friday's milk giveaway in Aurelius; a collection of parades and socially distanced events in the Cayuga County area during the pandemic; the latest Cayuga County-area closings, cancellations and meeting/event changes

Check out these coronavirus reports in today's pages:

• Photos of socially distanced Cayuga County Mother's Day barbecues, A3

• Skaneateles announces plans to honor graduation ceremony-deprived senior students this week, A5

• Column: Saving the U.S. Postal Service is vital, A4

• The daily coronavirus briefing brings you the latest key developments from around the nation and world, A6

• Trump declares victory in coronavirus testing as increased precautions are taken at the White House to protect the president, A7

• See the latest list of local eateries offering takeout and delivery service, plus area grocery store policies and hours, A7

• Major League Baseball looking at a July start, B2

• AHL season officially canceled; Crunch reach out to ticket holders, B2

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News