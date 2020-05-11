Cayuga County, CNY inches closer to beginning phased reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three New York regions have met the state's criteria to begin the four-phase reopening process after May 15, but Cayuga County and four other central New York counties will have to wait until later this week to learn their fate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the regional reopening plan during his briefing in the Rochester area Monday. Three regions surrounding central New York — the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier — have met the state's seven metrics to reopen.

The metrics include a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, a 14-day decline in hospital deaths, under two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, the availability of at least 30% of the region's hospital beds and 30% of beds in intensive care units, a rate of 30 COVID-19 tests for 1,000 people in a month and 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

When Cuomo first outlined the metrics last week, central New York — Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — met five of the seven metrics. The region hadn't cleared the testing and tracing thresholds.

The update provided by Cuomo shows that central New York has met the tracing requirement, but the testing target remains elusive.