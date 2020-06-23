Cayuga County, CNY on the verge of entering fourth reopening phase

Malls are one of the main focuses for McMahon because of Destiny USA in Syracuse. Destiny USA has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the shopping center closed, the county and city of Syracuse are losing millions in sales tax revenue.

McMahon argued that a lot of the businesses within the mall are "entertainment-driven," so they should be allowed to open in phase four. But state officials, for now, are delaying the reopening of these facilities.

"They need to make a living," McMahon said. "And quite frankly, for the mental health of the community, getting out to the bowling alley or getting to your gym for a workout or going to the (Everson Museum of Art), these are things that are important."

Despite the lingering questions about the fourth phase, McMahon believes reopening in stages has worked well. There was a cluster of COVID-19 cases at an apple packaging plant in Oswego County, but there haven't been spikes elsewhere in the region.

McMahon hopes the state will allow central New York to open more businesses as the region prepares to enter phase four.

"We can do this now," he said. "We're going into a new phase. We've learned how to crawl in this process and then walk and we're starting to jog. Jogging before you start sprinting is always a good idea. Phase four can catch up some of these other things from other phases."

