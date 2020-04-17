Cayuga County colleges, BOCES gets share of $30M in coronavirus stimulus funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two colleges in Cayuga County and the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system will receive a portion of the nearly $30 million from the coronavirus stimulus bill that's been allocated among central New York schools.

Cayuga Community College, which has campuses in Auburn and Fulton in Oswego County, will get $1,497,604. Wells College in Aurora has been awarded $623,035. Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES will receive $59,419 in federal funding.

U.S. Rep. John Katko said Friday that the funding, which was distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, includes nearly $15 million in emergency assistance for college students whose academic careers have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other higher education institutions in central New York will receive federal aid. Syracuse University will get $9,920,122 — the most any college or university in the region. SUNY Oswego's share of the aid totals $7,244,716.

The schools receiving aid: Le Moyne College ($2,709,704), Onondaga Community College ($5,222,555), Oswego County BOCES ($125,152), SUNY Upstate Medical University ($519,926), SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry ($1,681,730) and Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES ($362,846).

"Across central New York, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended educational opportunities for thousands of students, creating significant financial hardships and suspending in-person classes and routine campus activities," Katko said. "While the resilience of our students and educators is unquestioned, resources provided under the CARES Act will provide essential support to students, college and universities as they navigate the unique challenges facing higher education as a result of COVID-19."

