Cayuga County Committee approves non-union overtime policy amid coronavirus

The Cayuga County Ways and Means Committee approved an increase to the maximum number of hours non-union county employees can work and later take time off for.

The measure, which passed unanimously during the April committee meeting Tuesday night, was intended to address that many county employees in departments like the Health Department were reaching the maximum without being able to take time off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman mentioned employees in the Health Department and Emergency Services, specifically, who sometimes work into the weekends.

"This is a way to compensate them for a lot of these people’s kind of extreme overtime hours. I think every department has been touched by COVID," McNabb-Coleman said.

County employees who are not part of a bargaining union don’t qualify for overtime compensation, so any extra hours they work outside of a 35-hour work week are accumulated for them to later take off, the language of the resolution explains.