Cayuga County Committee approves non-union overtime policy amid coronavirus

The Cayuga County Ways and Means Committee approved an increase to the maximum number of hours non-union county employees can work and later take time off for.
The measure, which passed unanimously during the April committee meeting Tuesday night, was intended to address that many county employees in departments like the Health Department were reaching the maximum without being able to take time off amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman mentioned employees in the Health Department and Emergency Services, specifically, who sometimes work into the weekends.
"This is a way to compensate them for a lot of these people’s kind of extreme overtime hours. I think every department has been touched by COVID," McNabb-Coleman said.
County employees who are not part of a bargaining union don’t qualify for overtime compensation, so any extra hours they work outside of a 35-hour work week are accumulated for them to later take off, the language of the resolution explains.
Because the bank is capped at 35 hours, the Legislature was predicting employees would max out while being unable to take time off during the pandemic. The resolution unanimously approved on Tuesday doubles the maximum to 70 hours, so non-bargaining employees can work longer weeks and still accrue time off to take later.
If passed by the full Legislature, the change will go into effect for overtime hours worked from March 22 to Dec. 27.
In response to a question from Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, about how it would be applied across county employees, Cayuga County Attorney Christopher Palermo said county employee compensatory time is tracked by department heads with the information submitted for the regular pay period.
In other news:
• The committee moved forward a resolution to waive parking fees at Emerson Park for 60 days to encourage outdoor social distancing.
The proposed fee waiver, along with the resolution regarding compensatory time, will go to the full Legislature for approval during its April 28 meeting.
The money collected as parking fees goes toward an Emerson Park building repair fund. Legislator Tucker Whitman, NOP-Sterling, said it would likely be made up for by not staffing the parking booth.
"That was some of the thought process behind it is removing that employee from the exposure and still allowing people to go use the park to use to get some exercise and fresh air and still be socially distanced," Whitman said.
• Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, said the work of a steering committee addressing opioid overdose deaths will continue — though the fate of its short-term progress was uncertain last month.
The Legislature accepted funding for the HEALing Communities Research Study in November. The purpose of the Columbia University study is to reduce opioid deaths 40% over four years by testing "evidence-based practices" in 67 different communities across the country.
"The steering committee has reconvened and we are starting the workgroups and the work of that grant will continue," Daly said.
