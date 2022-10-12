Cayuga County congressional, state candidates to participate in local TV forums

Cayuga County area voters will get a chance to hear from congressional and state candidates on public affairs shows this month co-sponsored by The Citizen and Cayuga Community College.

First, on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino,” there will be an hour-long interview with 24th Congressional district candidate Steven Holden on Thursday, who had accepted a debate invitation for the same day. Holden is running against US Rep. Claudia Tenney in the newly drawn district. Tenney did not respond to an invitation to participate in the forum.

Under the debate series rules, if one candidate agrees to appear and the other declines or does not respond, Cosentino conducts a one-on-one interview with the candidate who chose to participate. Viewers who have questions can email cozguytho@aol.com.

The Holden interview airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum channel 12 and at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access, which includes the same Spectrum channels and Verizon channels.

A 48th state Senate district forum with Democratic state Sen. Rachel May and Republican challenger Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott for the new district is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Conservative candidate Justin Corretti has not responded to the invitation as of Wednesday morning.

The forum airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Oct. 18 and at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. from ARMA.

The 126th Assembly district forum is Oct. 20 with incumbent GOP Assemblyman John Lemondes Jr. facing Democrat Bruce MacBain. The forum airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Oct. 20 and at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. from the ARMA.

All three programs will also be posted for viewing any time at auburnpub.com.

Questions at the forums will be asked by The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer, and Cosentino will moderate.

Regular public affairs programming produced by CCC returns on Oct. 25.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The shows and forums are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the CCC’s Telecom/Media Department.