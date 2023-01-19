Cayuga County Conservative Party seeking interested candidates

The Cayuga County Conservative Party wants to hear from anyone interested in the party's endorsement for any of the dozens of local races coming up in the fall.

In a news release, the party pointed out that the county will have all 11 of the newly drawn Cayuga County Legislature seats up for election for four-year terms this year as well as a countywide race for county clerk.

Additionally, for the first time in many years, there will be races for mayor of Auburn, and two Auburn City Council seats, with the possibility that no incumbents will be running for those positions.

There will be approximately 117 town races, the party said, including positions of supervisor, clerk/collector, board members, town justices and highway superintendents.

While a lot attention gets paid to the state and federal elections, and residents will hear a lot about the 2024 presidential race, the party said, "these local elections will have a much more dramatic and direct impact on your daily lives."

Elected officials who plan on seeking reelection or individuals looking to run for the first time who would like to request consideration for Conservative Party endorsement should e-mail party chairman David Pappert at david.pappert@gmail.com with their request. Requests should include the name and address as they appear on the voter rolls, an email address, cell phone number, and the office being sought.

The party will be holding interviews for candidate endorsements, by invitation only, in late February. Incumbents who have endorsed before, or new candidates seeking the Conservative Party endorsement for the first time, must respond by Feb. 10 to be considered for endorsement.

The party expressed its thanks to elected officials and candidates from all parties who step forward to serve their community, because "it is easy to criticize and complain, but these special people deserve our respect and admiration for stepping forward to make a difference."