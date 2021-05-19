Cayuga County considering $16 million Emerson Park project

OWASCO — Members of the Cayuga County Legislature and the public got an early look at the estimated $16 million in upgrades planned for Deauville Island in Emerson Park.

The next phase of the county's plan for the island was presented to the Legislature at the park's pavilion at a special meeting Wednesday night. County employees and personnel with organizations such as architecture firm Trowbridge Wolf Michaels Landscape Architects LLP talked about their plans for the project if they secure enough funding.

Doug Dello Stritto, the parks maintenance supervisor for the county, said there are three planned phases for the project. The first phase is a "destination playground" meant to be a marquee attraction and a building that would house concessions, restrooms and ticketing. The second phase would involve a concert venue that is currently meant to fit around 3,000 people, plus seawall improvements and more. The third phase would be new picnic shelters and an east seat-wall, or tiered seating area. The importance of accessibility was emphasized throughout the project. The next steps, Dello Stritto added, would be to secure funding and support for the first phase.