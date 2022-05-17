Cayuga County could be left out of CNY, Finger Lakes state Senate districts

If the court-appointed special master's state Senate map is approved, Cayuga County will be excluded from central New York and Finger Lakes districts for the first time in recent history.

Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the special master who is redrawing New York's congressional and state Senate district lines, placed all of Cayuga County within the proposed 48th Senate District. The district includes all of Jefferson and Oswego counties, along with a portion of Lewis County.

It would be a significant departure from how Cayuga County has been treated in the past. The existing state Senate maps splits the county into three districts, all of which are in the central New York or Finger Lakes region.

Most of Auburn, the county's largest municipality, is in the 50th Senate District. The 50th includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, including a portion of Syracuse. The rest of Auburn is in the 54th Senate District, which is comprised of six counties in the Finger Lakes region.

Six towns in southern Cayuga County are part of the sprawling 51st district, which extends east through the Mohawk Valley and part of the Southern Tier.

The current maps are consistent with how Cayuga County was placed in the 1992 and 2002 maps. In 1992, all of Cayuga County was in a Finger Lakes district with all of Seneca and Wayne counties, plus portions of Monroe and Ontario counties. The 2002 maps split the county into two districts, the 49th and 54th. The 49th was a central New York district with all of Madison and parts of Cayuga, Oneida and Onondaga counties. The 54th was comprised of all or parts of six counties, including several towns in Cayuga County and part of Auburn.

The state Senate maps drawn by the state Legislature that were thrown out by the state Court of Appeals split Cayuga County into three districts. The 52nd included all of Auburn and the towns of Owasco and Sennett. The district stretched into Onondaga County to included a portion of Syracuse and 10 towns. The 54th was comprised of all or parts of five counties, including northern Cayuga County. The southern part of the county was in the 59th district, which had counties in the Finger Lakes region and Southern Tier.

Cervas' final state senate maps must be filed by Friday. If state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister approves the redistricting plan, the senate maps will be in place for the next 10 years.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

