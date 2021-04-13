Cayuga County COVID-19 testing location to change

The place to get free rapid COVID-19 testing from the Cayuga County government will be shifting next week.

The Cayuga County Emergency Services Office announced Tuesday that it will be moving its weekly clinics from Emerson Park to the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius starting next week. Like the testing clinics the county has been offering for several months at the park's pavilion in Owasco, the mall clinics will be for people without symptoms of the coronavirus. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, and they are open to residents and non-residents.

The mall clinics will take place Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m., with the first scheduled for April 20. Test recipients can access the clinic through the exterior back entrance located between the movie theater and RV store entrances. Access is not allowed from inside the mall.

The final Emerson Park testing clinic scheduled this week still has appointments available. The appointment-only rapid result clinic is set for noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road.

People are asked to prepare to wait at either site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. At the pavilion, park in the pavilion's lot and not in the circle in front of the building.