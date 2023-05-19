Cayuga County has joined a growing list of upstate New York counties to declare a state of emergency related to New York City's plans to relocate international migrants.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said the emergency declaration is necessary because the county does not have the resources to house a swell of asylum seekers.

“Cayuga County already has a crisis with its existing homeless population due to limited housing and related resources," he said. "The influx of migrant and asylum seekers to this existing needy population would strain our county facilities and resources beyond capacity.”

The order from Gould prohibits lodging establishments from entering into contracts to house migrants. Violators could be charged with a class B misdemeanor and fined up to $2,000 per illegally housed migrant.

The order remains in effect for 30 days, unless rescinded earlier.

The news release sites "unprecedented and overwhelming numbers of immigrants and asylum seekers have entered and continue to enter the country staining resources and infrastructure at the federal, state and local levels. ... The Federal government has been unable to safely accommodate the housing, medical and physical needs of these populations, and therefore the burden of providing such services has fallen to certain state governments. These state governments are equally overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people who need food, shelter, and medical care and as a result, have relocated several thousand immigrants and asylum seekers to major cities such as New York City. NY City has indicated its intent to relocate some of these people to upstate locations and has indeed attempted to do so in some cases."

Gould told The Citizen the decision to declare the emergency came after consulting with county department heads and city of Auburn officials. He said the office Gov. Kathy Hochul told the county there are no plans to bring asylum seekers there, but local officials believe an emergency order is still the prudent step to take.

Several other counties, including neighboring Onondaga, have taken similar steps in recent days.

This story will be updated.