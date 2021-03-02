Cayuga County Democratic chair: Cuomo should resign

By calling for Cuomo's resignation, Phillips is breaking with the New York State Democratic Committee. On Tuesday, state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said it's "premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome" of an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. He added that Democrats should unite to "allow the attorney general's investigation to do the work we have called for, and then do what is right, whatever the outcome."

While there are Republicans calling for Cuomo to step down as governor, there is also plenty of Democrats doing the same. Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi was among the first to call for Cuomo's resignation. Other Democratic lawmakers, including state Sen. Julia Salazar, said they support the start of impeachment proceedings.

Other Democrats have come close to urging Cuomo to resign. State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, said Tuesday that the governor's actions are an abuse of power. While she supports an independent probe, she acknowledged that it is "getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place."