Cayuga County Democratic chair: Cuomo should resign

Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after three women, including two former aides, accused him of sexual harassment.
Phillips appears to be the first New York county Democratic chair to join others, including Democratic and Republican state lawmakers, in urging Cuomo to step down. If the governor doesn't resign, he thinks the state Legislature should begin impeachment proceedings.
"The multiple disturbing reports of sexual harassment in recent days are the latest in a string of unacceptable behavior from the governor," Phillips said. "His explanation attempting to blame these disturbing comments on misunderstood jokes serves to further underscore that he is unfit to lead."
In his statement, Phillips also criticized Cuomo and his administration for actions targeting Assemblyman Ron Kim, who has panned the governor's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Cuomo has been under fire for withholding data on COVID-19 fatalities involving nursing home residents who were moved to hospitals before their deaths.
Phillips also blasted Cuomo for the apparent leak of Lindsey Boylan's personnel file. Boylan is one of the former aides who has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.
"In this time of crisis, the state of New York needs leadership that is focused on recovery, not punishing whistleblowers," Phillips said. "Immediate resignation and a swift transition to an administration led by (Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul) is necessary to refocus on these recovery efforts."
By calling for Cuomo's resignation, Phillips is breaking with the New York State Democratic Committee. On Tuesday, state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said it's "premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome" of an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. He added that Democrats should unite to "allow the attorney general's investigation to do the work we have called for, and then do what is right, whatever the outcome."
While there are Republicans calling for Cuomo to step down as governor, there is also plenty of Democrats doing the same. Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi was among the first to call for Cuomo's resignation. Other Democratic lawmakers, including state Sen. Julia Salazar, said they support the start of impeachment proceedings.
Other Democrats have come close to urging Cuomo to resign. State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, said Tuesday that the governor's actions are an abuse of power. While she supports an independent probe, she acknowledged that it is "getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place."
Cuomo has not made any public statements since he released a statement on Sunday responding to accusations made by Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, that the governor asked her personal questions including whether she ever had sex with an older man. In that statement, he said he didn't intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable and never inappropriately touched anyone.
On Monday, a third woman, Anna Ruch, told the New York Times that Cuomo made an unwanted advance at a wedding they attended in 2019. A photo provided to the Times shows Cuomo holding Ruch's face. Ruch said that the governor asked if he could kiss her.
The investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo is being overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo's office made the official referral on Monday. James said that an outside law firm will be hired to conduct the inquiry and the attorneys who are involved in the matter will be deputized by her office.
