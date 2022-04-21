Cayuga County Democratic lawmakers support downsizing legislature, redistricting plan

A plan to reduce the number of Cayuga County Legislature seats and redraw district lines has won the support of Democratic lawmakers.

The Democratic caucus, which consists of Legislators Christina Calarco, Elane Daly, Aileen McNabb-Coleman, Brian Muldrow, Heidi Nightengale and independent Tricia Kerr, issued a joint statement on Thursday endorsing the proposal to downsize the county Legislature from 15 to 11 seats. With that change, the district maps would be redrawn.

The caucus said reducing the size of the Legislature "can result in appropriate legislative participation and representation."

Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's election commissioners, outlined the redistricting plans at the Cayuga County Legislature's Government Operations Committee meeting last week. There are two main proposals, one of which would reduce the number of seats from 15 to 11 and another that would keep 15 legislators while making changes to the district maps.

With either proposal, the goal is to eliminate the county Legislature's weighted voting system. Democratic lawmakers said they are "committed to one person, one vote to ensure fair representation of all the residents." They added, "One district should not have more voting power than another."

It's unclear what proposal will be approved by the full legislature. Legislator Chris Petrus, who chairs the government operations committee, wanted to pass a resolution in support of the 11-district plan at his committee's last meeting. However, the meeting ended without a resolution.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, a Republican, indicated at the meeting that there were discussions in both caucuses and there was support for the 11-district plan. But he seemed surprised that at least two lawmakers, Legislators Jim Basile and Lydia Patti Ruffini, raised concerns about the proposal.

Gould told The Citizen that he hoped there would be a resolution considered at the Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, but there was nothing on the agenda and redistricting was not discussed.

It's possible that a resolution could be put on the agenda for the full Legislature meeting on Tuesday. If lawmakers agree to reduce the number of seats, it must be approved by August so that it can be put on the ballot for voters to consider this year. Voters will have the final say on whether the Legislature should decrease in size.

