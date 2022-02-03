Cayuga County Democrats back John Mannion for second term in NY Senate

For the third election in a row and first as an incumbent, state Sen. John Mannion has the support of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee.

Local Democrats voted Wednesday to endorse Mannion, D-Geddes, for reelection in the newly drawn 52nd state Senate District. The district contains the city of Auburn and the towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County. Parts of Onondaga County are also in the district.

"When Senator John Mannion says he's going to make sure that Cayuga County gets its fair share, he means it, and his track record proves it," said Dia Carabajal, chairwoman of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. "Senator Mannion has been a champion who has delivered for Cayuga County since day one. He regularly visits our institutions and businesses to listen and offer his assistance."

Carabajal continued, "As a longtime public school teacher, there is no one in government who understands the needs of our schools more than Senator Mannion. He's delivered record funding and worked tirelessly to end the systemic shortfalls that have hurt Auburn city school kids and teachers for too long."

Mannion pushed for the state to fully fund the foundation aid formula for school districts. The 2022-23 fiscal year will be the second of a three-year plan to fulfill that obligation.

In a statement, Mannion said he worked with local leaders to secure more funding for schools and address other issues, such as infrastructure funding and efforts to protect drinking water supplies.

"When I took office, Cayuga County families and businesses had gone a year without full representation in state government and were losing out on their fair share from Albany," he said. "I committed then to make sure that issues important to Cayuga County residents would be centerpieces of my agenda."

He added, "I extend my gratitude to all committee members and to (Carabajal) for entrusting me with another term representing the voters of Cayuga County — I promise I won't ever let you down."

Mannion was elected in 2020 to represent the 50th district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. He is seeking a second term in the state Senate.

