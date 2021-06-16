Cayuga County Democrats elect Dia Carabajal as party chair

However, she has held different positions with campaigns over the years. She has been a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a volunteer. She highlighted her work in support of women candidates, namely Cayuga County legislators Tricia Kerr and Heidi Nightengale.

"I think that gives me a good perspective on the type of mentorship that's needed in all of these roles, the type of friendship that's needed in all of these roles and certainly the type of leadership that can help all of these roles be successful and how they work in concert to be successful campaigns."

Carabajal's supporters included Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason, a former party chair, and Gwen Webber-McLeod, an entrepreneur who ran for Cayuga County Legislature in 2019. Mason noted Carabajal's experience and her focus on quality-of-life issues.

Webber-McLeod added, "Dia understands there is a connection between local politics and ensuring our community strives to be large enough to hold all of us. She is deeply committed to the principles of the Democratic Party, and is on a mission to increase diversity in local politics. She wants everyone to pull up to the political table."

McKeon said Tuesday that he will continue to support Democratic candidates. His focus is on attorney Ben Susman's campaign for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge.