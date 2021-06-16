Cayuga County Democrats elect Dia Carabajal as party chair

Dia Carabajal is the new leader of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee.
Carabajal, the former Auburn school board member and city councilor, was elected on Tuesday to succeed Ian Phillips as chair of the local Democratic committee. There was one other competitor, Auburn resident David McKeon, for the post.
After Phillips announced two weeks ago that he would step down from the position he's held for six years, Carabajal emerged as the top candidate to lead the committee. The committee held a meeting Tuesday to elect a new chair. Carabajal and McKeon were nominated for chair, with Carabajal receiving the most votes. The final tally wasn't released.
"I'm humbled by the trust and I'm ready to get to work," Carabajal said in a phone interview Tuesday night. "I feel that I have a realistic understanding of the commitment that it is, the time commitment and the energy commitment."
Carabajal has experience as a candidate. She served on the Auburn school board before being elected to the Auburn City Council. In 2020, she was a Democratic candidate for state Assembly.
However, she has held different positions with campaigns over the years. She has been a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a volunteer. She highlighted her work in support of women candidates, namely Cayuga County legislators Tricia Kerr and Heidi Nightengale.
"I think that gives me a good perspective on the type of mentorship that's needed in all of these roles, the type of friendship that's needed in all of these roles and certainly the type of leadership that can help all of these roles be successful and how they work in concert to be successful campaigns."
Carabajal's supporters included Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason, a former party chair, and Gwen Webber-McLeod, an entrepreneur who ran for Cayuga County Legislature in 2019. Mason noted Carabajal's experience and her focus on quality-of-life issues.
Webber-McLeod added, "Dia understands there is a connection between local politics and ensuring our community strives to be large enough to hold all of us. She is deeply committed to the principles of the Democratic Party, and is on a mission to increase diversity in local politics. She wants everyone to pull up to the political table."
McKeon said Tuesday that he will continue to support Democratic candidates. His focus is on attorney Ben Susman's campaign for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge.
Carabajal's first job will be to get Democrats elected in local elections. There are Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature races on the ballot this year, plus town-level elections.
Before she takes on the tasks as chair, she praised Phillips for his efforts as chair. Phillips took over in 2015 and led the party through a few successful local elections.
"We certainly thank him so much for everything he's done and we recognize the hard work that it is," she said. "It's sometimes a very thankless job."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.