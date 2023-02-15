Cayuga County Democrats have endorsed a slate of candidates for Auburn city offices and several county Legislature seats.

Dia Carabajal, chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, told The Citizen on Tuesday that the party has designated Jimmy Giannettino to run for mayor and two candidates, Christina Calarco and Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, for city council. Giannettino, a two-term city councilor, is running to succeed Michael Quill, the city's longtime mayor. Calarco and Overstreet-Wilson are vying to fill the seats held by Giannettino and Tim Locastro, a Republican.

The committee, which held its designation meeting Monday, also endorsed four candidates for county Legislature in the newly drawn Auburn districts. Three incumbents — Heidi Nightengale (District 8), Elane Daly (District 9) and Brian Muldrow (District 11) — are among the party's designees. They are joined by Stephanie DeVito, who is running in District 10.

Outside of the city, Democrats backed four other candidates for county Legislature: Jonathan Anna in District 1 (Ira, Sterling and Victory), former Legislator Ben Vitale in District 2 (Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop), James Moore in District 4 (Aurelius, Fleming and Springport) and Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman in District 5 (Owasco and Sennett).

Carabajal said the party is seeking candidates to run in districts 3 (Brutus and Cato), 6 (Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio) and 7 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice).

Voters approved a redistricting plan in 2022 that reduces the size of the county Legislature from 15 to 11 seats. With fewer seats, the districts were redrawn.

Democrats also hope to have a candidate for county clerk. Sue Dwyer, a Republican who has served as county clerk since 2004, will not run for reelection this year. With the open seat, Carabajal said there are a few people interested in running for the position, but no public announcements have been made and the party has not endorsed a candidate.

With most of the designations made for local elections, Carabajal is pleased with the party's endorsed candidates.

"You've got to start with quality candidates. We've worked hard to find them," she said. "Proven leaders and people who have impressive resumes and have been working hard to become leaders of our community."

Candidates will begin circulating petitions on Feb. 28 to qualify for the ballot. Petitions are due by April 6.