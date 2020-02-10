Cayuga County Democrats endorse Francis Conole for Congress

"As I have traveled throughout NY-24, central New Yorkers are telling me that they feel the financial squeeze of rising health care and prescription drug costs, anxiety about the climate crisis affecting our lakes and drinking water, and left behind by career politicians in Washington cozying up to corporations and special interests," he said.

Conole continued, "I'm running for Congress to bring forward fresh leadership and bold ideas that deliver real results on these key issues, and I look forward to working with our committee members and grassroots activists to beat John Katko in November and get to work for the people of New York's 24th district."

Democrats in Cayuga and Oswego counties initially planned to meet and make a joint endorsement, but the committees held separate meetings and endorsed different candidates. While the Cayuga Democrats went for Conole, Oswego Democrats endorsed Balter.

The Wayne County Democratic Committee didn't hold a designation meeting for the congressional seat. Mark Alquist, the committee chair, told The Citizen in January that because of the strength of the candidates, the committee is letting the primary process decide the party's nominee.