CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County District Attorney's Office adds new assistant DA, victim/witness coordinator

  • Updated
Richard Pado Jennifer Troy CCDA's Office

Richard Pado and Jennifer Troy have been hired by the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney and victim/witness coordinator.

Two people have been brought on to the Cayuga County District's Attorney's Office.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that Richard Pado has been hired as an assistant district attorney and Jennifer Troy has joined as a victim/witness coordinator.

Pado graduated from the Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University and obtained his law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. He previously worked as an assistant district attorney in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the release added.

Troy, a Cayuga County native, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology from Elmira College. She worked in human resources for the past decade, the release continued, specializing in assisting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Cayuga and other counties. Additionally, Troy is an active volunteer of the Friends of Emerson Park non-profit organization.

