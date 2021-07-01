Cayuga County DMV to resume limited walk-in services

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer has heard loudly from two groups when it comes to re-opening the Department of Motor Vehicles office in downtown Auburn.

One camp wants the office to resume walk-in operations after more than a year without that option due to COVID-19. The other wants the county to keep its appointment-only system, in part because of how quickly customers can get in and out to complete a transaction.

With the state's emergency order now lifted, walk-ins are allowed at DMV offices around the state, so in an effort to accommodate both groups of DMV customers, Cayuga County is planning to launch a hybrid system later this month.

Dwyer said she's heard from hundreds of people who have said they will never go back for walk-in business at the DMV, so she felt it was important to maintain the appointment system.

The hybrid system will also keep the DMV in a better position to adjust operations should pandemic restrictions return in the future.

Dwyer also talked to her colleagues around the state before formulating the hybrid plan.

"Many of them are doing the same thing for the same reasons," she said.