Cayuga County DMV to resume limited walk-in services

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer has heard loudly from two groups when it comes to re-opening the Department of Motor Vehicles office in downtown Auburn.
One camp wants the office to resume walk-in operations after more than a year without that option due to COVID-19. The other wants the county to keep its appointment-only system, in part because of how quickly customers can get in and out to complete a transaction.
With the state's emergency order now lifted, walk-ins are allowed at DMV offices around the state, so in an effort to accommodate both groups of DMV customers, Cayuga County is planning to launch a hybrid system later this month.
Dwyer said she's heard from hundreds of people who have said they will never go back for walk-in business at the DMV, so she felt it was important to maintain the appointment system.
The hybrid system will also keep the DMV in a better position to adjust operations should pandemic restrictions return in the future.
Dwyer also talked to her colleagues around the state before formulating the hybrid plan.
"Many of them are doing the same thing for the same reasons," she said.
Starting on July 12, the DMV office on the first floor of the Cayuga County Office Building on Genesee Street will conduct appointment-only business from 8 to 11 a.m. All services are available for appointment visits, which are limited to Cayuga County residents and a few close by municipalities from the east since Onondaga County only has a state office.
After a one-hour lunch break for the office, the DMV will provide walk-in services from noon to 3:15 p.m. Those services are also limited to Cayuga County or nearby Onondaga County residents, but there will be a restricted set of transactions that can be conducted via walk-in.
The walk-in transactions are limited to the following:
• CDL renewals
• Non-CDL permits (Class D and Class M)
• New registrations/plate transfers
• License plate surrenders/peeling license plates
• Payments for civil penalties and Driver Responsibility Act (DRA)
• Customers who need an ID
• Customers who need a driver abstract
In addition, dealers using walk-in service will be limited to only two transactions (this is for their timely transactions, otherwise most of their work can be conducted by drop-off).
The DMV will continue to accept mailed and drop-off transactions.
Dwyer said a maximum 20 people will be allowed in the DMV office at one time, so walk-in customers may have to wait outside the building for a while. Per the policy for the entire county office building, customers will be require to wear masks when inside.
Anyone with questions about the DMV process is encouraged to email the office at insuredmv@cayugacounty.us.