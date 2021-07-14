Cayuga County DMV to start full-day walk-in service next week

After transitioning earlier this month from an appointment-only system for in-person transactions to a hybrid model that allowed some walk-in service, the Cayuga County DMV will shift again next week.

Starting Monday, July 19, the county's Department of Motor Vehicle office will be operating with walk-in service only, county Clerk Sue Dwyer said Tuesday. The county DMV will only process transactions for Cayuga and Onondaga county residents.

The appointment system will no longer be used in Cayuga County. Dwyer said people who had scheduled an appointment already can still keep that, or they can use the walk-in service at any time and the staff will cancel the appointment that was previously made.

The DMV hours will run Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3:15 p.m. The office will close from 11 a.m. to noon for lunch.

The office's dealer hours will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., with dealers limited to two in-person transactions. Regular dealer drop-off service will continue.

The DMV will continue to accept mailed and drop-off transactions.

Dwyer said a maximum 20 people will be allowed in the DMV office at one time, so walk-in customers may have to wait outside the building for a while.

Anyone with questions about the DMV process is encouraged to email the office at insuredmv@cayugacounty.us.

