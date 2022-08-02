Cayuga County drops sales tax on home energy sources

Cayuga County homeowners outside the city of Auburn should see a reduction in their home energy bills this fall.

The county Legislature last month voted to drop the 4% sales tax it charges on residential energy purchases. While the state has exempted the sales tax for several years, several counties, cities and school districts around the state have continued to charge one.

That has included the city of Auburn and Cayuga County, but starting in September, the county charge will no longer apply.

The move will eliminate a revenue stream that amounts to about $1 million for the county, and that was the main reason why the vote to remove the tax was divided at last month's county Legislature meeting.

Democrats on the Legislature, while supporting the intent of the measure to give relief to homeowners on what is an essential service, said they wanted to hold off on voting until they could see a more detailed financial analysis of the county's budget. In recent weeks, the county has learned that its overall sales tax growth is not as robust as originally believed due to new calculations by the state.

Legislator Brian Muldrow, D-Auburn, said he was concerned about voting on a measure without more information on its budget impact. "Where do you find that million dollars?" he asked.

Legislator Hans Pecher, C-Genoa, said the county needs to better control expenditures.

"We're spending like drunken sailors. We need to cut back," he said. "This tax is totally unfair, because it's based on a necessity."

Legislator Christina Calarco, D-Auburn, asked that the vote be tabled.

"This is a big thing to make a decision on, and I do agree that we need to be considering alleviating this stress on our constituents," she said. "However, this is too important to have not all of the data in front of us."

A vote to table was defeated in a party-line vote. One reason the Republican-led majority voted against tabling was the timing. In order for the exemption to go into effect by Sept. 1, the county needed to give the state at least 30 days notice. And under state law, the next opportunity to remove the county sales tax couldn't come until Dec. 1.

In the final vote approving the removal of the tax, Muldrow was only Democrat voting in support of dropping the tax, but noted "only because I hope we can figure this out."

The tax exemptions apply to residential gas, propane (100 pounds or more), electricity, steam, coal, fuel oil and wood for heating. The exemption approved by the county Legislature does not apply residents in Auburn, which collects sales taxes separately from the county.

Neighboring municipalities that have been imposing the residential energy tax include Cortland and Tompkins counties and the cities of Ithaca and Oswego.