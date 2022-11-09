Cayuga County election results: Federal, state and local races, plus ballot proposals

Cayuga County voters went to the polls on Tuesday to elect federal, state and local leaders. And they registered their opinion on whether the county Legislature should have fewer seats.
The unofficial election results are below. Note: These results are limited to Cayuga County. Results from other counties in multi-county districts and statewide races are not included.
Statewide elections
Governor and Lt. Governor
Lee Zeldin/Alison Esposito (Republican, Conservative) - 16,485, 62.2%
Kathy Hochul/Antonio Delgado (Democratic, Working Families) - 9,969, 37.6%
Comptroller
Paul Rodriguez (Republican, Conservative) - 14,475, 55.43%
People are also reading…
Tom DiNapoli (Democratic, Working Families) - 11,634, 44.55%
Attorney General
Michael Henry (Republican, Conservative) - 15,820, 60.58%
Letitia James (Democratic, Working Families) - 10,285, 39.39%
U.S. Senator
Joe Pinion (Republican, Conservative) - 14,920, 56.62%
Chuck Schumer (Democratic, Working Families) - 11,301, 42.89%
Countywide elections
State Supreme Court Justice (7th Judicial District, vote for 2)
James Vazzana (Republican, Conservative) - 16,286, 32.96%
Jason Cook (Republican, Conservative) - 15,330, 31.02%
Roman Misula (Democratic) - 9,413, 19.05%
Maroun Ajaka (Democratic) - 8,372, 16.94%
24th Congressional District
Claudia Tenney (Republican, Conservative) - 15,833, 60.78%
Steven Holden (Democratic) - 10,203 39.17%
48th Senate District
Julie Abbott (Republican) - 13,894, 53.26%
Rachel May (Democratic, Working Families) - 9,759, 37.41%
Justin Coretti (Conservative) - 2,426, 9.30%
State-level races
120th Assembly District (includes towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory)
Will Barclay (Republican, Conservative) - 2,122 99.72%
126th Assembly District (city of Auburn, towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop)
John Lemondes (Republican, Conservative) - 8,917, 61.06%
Bruce MacBain (Democratic) - 5,680, 38.89%
131st Assembly District (towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice)
Jeff Gallahan (Republican, Conservative) - 6,660, 99.61%
District Attorney
Brittany Grome Antonacci (Republican, Conservative) - 20,231, 99.4%
Sheriff
Brian Schenck (Republican, Conservative) - 20,878, 99.43%
Coroner
Adam Duckett (Republican, Conservative) - 20,576, 99.51%
Ballot proposition (environmental bond act)
YES - 13,908, 54.90%
NO - 11,425, 45.1%
Ballot proposition (Cayuga County Legislature redistricting)
YES - 12,044
NO - 12,009
Town-level races
Brutus town council
Justin Lasher (Republican) - 1,050, 99.34%
Fleming town council
Donna Gilfus (Republican) - 827, 99.76%
Genoa town clerk/collector
Shannon Armstrong (Democratic, Republican) - 690, 100%
Locke highway superintendent
Brian Weir (Republican) - 278, 49.64%
Jody Lewis (Locke Party) - 150, 26.79%
Write-in - 132, 23.57%
Mentz town council
Write-in - 12, 100%
Montezuma town supervisor (to fill vacancy)
David Corey (Democratic, Republican) - 353, 100%
Montezuma town clerk
Marie Cronin (Republican) - 312, 99.36%
Montezuma town justice
Cary Eldridge (Democratic) - 238, 99.17%
Montezuma highway superintendent
Write-in - 16, 100%
Montezuma ballot proposition (making highway superintendent an appointed position)
YES - 217, 56.96%
NO - 164, 43.04%
Springport town clerk/collector
Kathleen Wilde (Republican) - 752, 99.60%
Throop town council
Ernest Thurston Jr. (Republican) - 427, 50.47%
Donna Adams (Democratic) - 417, 49.29%
Venice town justice
Melanie Quinn (Republican) - 361, 98.90%
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.