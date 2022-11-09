 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County election results: Federal, state and local races, plus ballot proposals

  • Updated
  • 0
Election Day 6.JPG

Owasco residents stand in line to vote at Sacred Heart Church on election day.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County voters went to the polls on Tuesday to elect federal, state and local leaders. And they registered their opinion on whether the county Legislature should have fewer seats. 

The unofficial election results are below. Note: These results are limited to Cayuga County. Results from other counties in multi-county districts and statewide races are not included. 

Statewide elections

Governor and Lt. Governor

Lee Zeldin/Alison Esposito (Republican, Conservative) - 16,485, 62.2%

Kathy Hochul/Antonio Delgado (Democratic, Working Families) - 9,969, 37.6%

Comptroller

Paul Rodriguez (Republican, Conservative) - 14,475, 55.43%

Tom DiNapoli (Democratic, Working Families) - 11,634, 44.55%

Attorney General 

Michael Henry (Republican, Conservative) - 15,820, 60.58%

Letitia James (Democratic, Working Families) - 10,285, 39.39%

U.S. Senator

Joe Pinion (Republican, Conservative) - 14,920, 56.62%

Chuck Schumer (Democratic, Working Families) - 11,301, 42.89%

Countywide elections

State Supreme Court Justice (7th Judicial District, vote for 2)

James Vazzana (Republican, Conservative) - 16,286, 32.96%

Jason Cook (Republican, Conservative) - 15,330, 31.02%

Roman Misula (Democratic) - 9,413, 19.05%

Maroun Ajaka (Democratic) - 8,372, 16.94%

24th Congressional District

Claudia Tenney (Republican, Conservative) - 15,833, 60.78%

Steven Holden (Democratic) - 10,203 39.17%

48th Senate District 

Julie Abbott (Republican) - 13,894, 53.26%

Rachel May (Democratic, Working Families) - 9,759, 37.41%

Justin Coretti (Conservative) - 2,426, 9.30%

State-level races

120th Assembly District (includes towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory)

Will Barclay (Republican, Conservative) - 2,122 99.72%

126th Assembly District (city of Auburn, towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop)

John Lemondes (Republican, Conservative) - 8,917, 61.06%

Bruce MacBain (Democratic) - 5,680, 38.89%

131st Assembly District (towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice)

Jeff Gallahan (Republican, Conservative) - 6,660, 99.61%

District Attorney

Brittany Grome Antonacci (Republican, Conservative) - 20,231, 99.4%

Sheriff

Brian Schenck (Republican, Conservative) - 20,878, 99.43%

Coroner

Adam Duckett (Republican, Conservative) - 20,576, 99.51%

Ballot proposition (environmental bond act)

YES - 13,908, 54.90%

NO - 11,425, 45.1%

Ballot proposition (Cayuga County Legislature redistricting)

YES - 12,044

NO - 12,009

Town-level races

Brutus town council 

Justin Lasher (Republican) - 1,050, 99.34%

Fleming town council 

Donna Gilfus (Republican) - 827, 99.76%

Genoa town clerk/collector 

Shannon Armstrong (Democratic, Republican) - 690, 100%

Locke highway superintendent

Brian Weir (Republican) - 278, 49.64%

Jody Lewis (Locke Party) - 150, 26.79%

Write-in - 132, 23.57%

Mentz town council

Write-in - 12, 100%

Montezuma town supervisor (to fill vacancy)

David Corey (Democratic, Republican) - 353, 100%

Montezuma town clerk

Marie Cronin (Republican) - 312, 99.36%

Montezuma town justice 

Cary Eldridge (Democratic) - 238, 99.17%

Montezuma highway superintendent

Write-in - 16, 100%

Montezuma ballot proposition (making highway superintendent an appointed position)

YES - 217, 56.96%

NO - 164, 43.04%

Springport town clerk/collector

Kathleen Wilde (Republican) - 752, 99.60%

Throop town council

Ernest Thurston Jr. (Republican) - 427, 50.47%

Donna Adams (Democratic) - 417, 49.29%

Venice town justice

Melanie Quinn (Republican) - 361, 98.90%

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

