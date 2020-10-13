Cayuga County elections board gets grant from Facebook chief Zuckerberg

The Cayuga County Board of Elections received financial help from an unlikely source: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The board was awarded a $37,125 grant from funding provided by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to two organizations: The Center for Tech and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Chan and Zuckerberg pledged $250 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help local election agencies with equipment and staffing for the presidential election. They also donated $50 million to the Center for Election Innovation and Research to aid with election security.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, told The Citizen that the board received an email suggesting they apply for the grant. Other election boards in New York applied for funding and most received grants, she said.

The grant can be used for "any increased costs associated with it being a presidential election," according to Lacey. Those additional costs include postage to send absentee ballot applications, the ballots and mailings to inform voters about how and where they can vote.