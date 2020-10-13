Cayuga County elections board gets grant from Facebook chief Zuckerberg's foundation

The Cayuga County Board of Elections received financial help from an unlikely source: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The board was awarded a $37,125 grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a foundation established by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Chan and Zuckerberg initially pledged to provide up to $300 million to election boards. On Tuesday, they added $100 million to their commitment.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, told The Citizen that the board received an email suggesting they apply for the grant. Other election boards in New York applied for funding and most received grants, she said.

The grant can be used for "any increased costs associated with it being a presidential election," according to Lacey. Those additional costs include postage to send absentee ballot applications, the ballots and mailings to inform voters about how and where they can vote.

"We certainly didn't budget for there being the number of absentee ballots that we have to send out," Lacey said. "It's going to be a help as far as trying to keep our budget. We may not be able to stay within what our estimate was at the beginning of the year, but it's going to be $37,000 better than it looked for a while."