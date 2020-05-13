Cayuga County elections board preparing for June primary election amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How do you administer an election during a global pandemic? The Cayuga County Board of Elections, like state and local election officials across New York, is trying to preserve democracy while protecting poll workers and voters from a contagious disease.

With the June 23 primary election approaching, absentee ballot applications will be sent to more than 26,000 voters in Cayuga County by the end of this week, according to Cayuga County election commissioners Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring election boards to send applications to every eligible primary voter.

In Cayuga County, every registered Democrat will receive an application. The state's Democratic presidential primary will be held in June, although there is an ongoing legal battle over whether or not it should be canceled. Locally, there's a primary for the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County. Dana Balter and Francis Conole are the candidates in that race.

If Democrats apply for absentee ballots, they will receive separate ballots for the presidential and congressional primaries. According to Lacey, it's because write-in votes aren't permitted for presidential elections. But write-ins are accepted for congressional races.