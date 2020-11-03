Cayuga County elections commissioners: Voting is steady, mostly uneventful

With about eight and a half hours of Election Day voting to go, Cayuga County's overall turnout is over 50%, according to the county's elections commissioners.

Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, the county's commissioners, said lines have been moving quickly throughout the county, and no major issues have been reported.

In a brief interview with The Citizen at 12:30 p.m., they said that turnout for today alone was up to 18.2% of registered voters. When combined with the county's 22% turnout from early voting and the number of absentee ballots that have come in, the total turnout is over 50%.

The commissioners described the process at polling places today so far as "mostly uneventful," noting that a few machines temporarily lost connectivity to the Cayuga County Board of Elections office and one machine needed to be replaced because it wasn't working properly, but those issues have not affected residents' ability to cast ballots.

The polls remain open throughout the state until 9 p.m. today. For questions about where to vote, call the Cayuga County Board of Elections at (315) 253-1285 or visit cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections, or call the Onondaga County Board of Elections at (315) 435-8683 or visit ongov.net/elections.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0