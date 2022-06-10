Cayuga County emergency management director retiring

Cayuga County will be looking for a new person to lead its emergency management office.

Dale Currier, the county's emergency management director since September 2020, has given the county notice that he'll be retiring on Sept. 2. The Cayuga County Legislature Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved a resolution to start a search for a new director.

Currier was initially hired as an interim director, but the Cayuga County Legislature hired him for the position permanently in March 2021. He has more than 40 years of experience in emergency and organizational management services, including service as a regional representative and training specialist with the state's homeland security division. He also was an emergency management director for Oswego County, and has provided interim leadership for other counties.

Currier was recommended for the temporary role in Cayuga County by state officials as the county's EMO office had the vacancy while trying to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currier filled a position that the county had struggled to fill in recent years. He began in the interim role after the resignation of Amy Russett, who accepted a job that allowed her to work from her home in Syracuse. She held the job less than a year after she started in October 2019, when she was hired to fill a vacancy that had lingered dating back to 2017.

"I would just like to thank Dale," Legislature Chair David Gould said at Wednesday's committee meeting. "You've done an outstanding job. We're going to miss you."

"Thank you. I'll miss being here," Currier said in response.

Public Safety Committee Chair Mark Strong, a Moravia firefighter who has held emergency management leadership positions in the county for several years, echoed Gould's comments.

"He's always been a professional," Strong said of Currier. "I appreciate his time and efforts."

