Cayuga County emergency services director resigns

The Cayuga County Legislature will once again be searching for a person to lead its emergency management office.
Amy Russett, hired as emergency services director in October, has accepted an outside job offer that will allow her to work from her Syracuse home, said Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman. Russett gave the county her resignation notice on Aug. 6, and her last day on the job will be Friday, Aug. 20.
The departure means the county will be looking to hire its third permanent director for the office in less than two years. Unlike the previous searches, though, this one comes as EMO operations have stabilized under Russett's leadership, McNabb-Coleman said Friday.
"This is not reflective of anything negative within the emergency management office or within the county," McNabb-Coleman said.
"Since Amy took over as Cayuga County's EMO director, she has staffed her department with capable individuals to enable a successful transition," McNabb-Coleman added.
EMO deputy director Harrison Sherman will fill in for Russett as the county conducts its search. According to an advertisement for the position on the county website, the deadline for applications is Sept. 18. The annual salary range is $54,589-$65,000.
When Russett was hired by the Legislature last fall, it concluded a tumultuous process that saw the sudden departures in January 2019 of a director who had been hired about a month earlier and a longtime deputy director, who later filed a lawsuit against the county alleging sexual discrimination. Another deputy director who had run the office in an acting capacity from 2017 to late 2018 was soon placed on administrative leave and then resigned.
In May 2019, the Legislature rejected a request to fill the position by then county Administrator J. Justin Woods, who was soon fired. Lawmakers explored the idea of merging emergency management with the county's 911 operation, but ultimately decided to keep the offices separate and conducted a search that lead to Russett's hiring.
McNabb-Coleman praised Russett's leadership of the office.
"Amy has been an outstanding director," she said. "Her communication and collaboration both externally with (the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services) and county partners, as well as internally within her department, has been excellent during this pandemic. She has a great reputation with NYSDHSES, as well. I had the opportunity to work closely with Amy and I valued her expertise and input during this crisis. Although we will miss her, we wish her the very best in her new position."
During the Legislature's Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting on Aug. 12, committee Chairperson Hans Pecher brought up Russett's departure after she had finished presenting her monthly report.
"Thank you for your service here, and we'll miss you," he said.
Russett expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.
"I've met and worked with a lot of great people in the county," she said. "I'm going to miss a lot."
