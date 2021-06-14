Cayuga County eyes restaurant vouchers, Emerson Park upgrades for federal relief funds

Cayuga County would cover 50% of the cost of local restaurant gift cards if legislators approve a proposed plan for using a portion of the nearly $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the county is in line to receive.
The local restaurant voucher plan is one of the proposed uses for the funding coming Cayuga County's way from the American Rescue Plan Act. Cayuga is in line for $14,873,990, and the Cayuga County Legislature will hold a special meeting this week to vote on multiple proposals.
The agenda for Wednesday night's meeting includes a presentation on the guidelines for the overall federal funding program, as well as three resolutions for specific uses of the money.
The restaurant voucher program would allocate $100,000 to provide a 50% subsidy toward the purchase of gift cards to "stimulate patronage of restaurants within Cayuga County." The resolution also states that the voucher program may expand to other small businesses in the county.
Another resolution calls for spending $1 million from the federal grant toward a county project to revitalize Emerson Park. The Legislature held a special meeting last month to watch a presentation from a landscape architecture firm the county hired to redevelop the Deauville Island portion of the park with features that would include a "destination playground," performing arts stage and elevated walkway. While the total cost for all of the proposed upgrades is an estimated $16 million, the county would look to do the work in phases. The federal funds could be used in the $6.2 million first phase.
"The Cayuga County Legislature would like to allocate funds to this project to be used to cover project expenditures or to be used as matching funds for the solicitation of grant funds from several sources, including NYS and Foundations," according to the resolution.
A third resolution on Wednesday's agenda allocates $200,000 to the Cayuga County Health Department for continuing efforts to test, contact trace and vaccinate for COVID-19.
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said a strategic planning group is still working on plans for the rest of the federal money. Department heads and partner agencies are being solicited for their input, and McNabb-Coleman hopes to have a full plan to present to the Legislature at its July meeting.
But rather than wait for a full plan to be developed and approved, McNabb-Coleman wanted to get the restaurant voucher program, the funds for Emerson Park and the health department money in front of the Legislature this week.
"These are the things that are ready to go, so we want to jump on it," she said.
She also wanted to get the restaurant voucher program launched soon because of the typically busier summer season for those establishments.
"We want to be sure that will be in full swing (this summer)," she said.