Cayuga County eyes restaurant vouchers, Emerson Park upgrades for federal relief funds

Cayuga County would cover 50% of the cost of local restaurant gift cards if legislators approve a proposed plan for using a portion of the nearly $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the county is in line to receive.

The local restaurant voucher plan is one of the proposed uses for the funding coming Cayuga County's way from the American Rescue Plan Act. Cayuga is in line for $14,873,990, and the Cayuga County Legislature will hold a special meeting this week to vote on multiple proposals.

The agenda for Wednesday night's meeting includes a presentation on the guidelines for the overall federal funding program, as well as three resolutions for specific uses of the money.

The restaurant voucher program would allocate $100,000 to provide a 50% subsidy toward the purchase of gift cards to "stimulate patronage of restaurants within Cayuga County." The resolution also states that the voucher program may expand to other small businesses in the county.