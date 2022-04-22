Cayuga County finalizes plan allowing Auburn voters to vote at any city location

Beginning with the primary election in June, Auburn voters can cast their ballots at any of the four polling locations in the city.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections said Thursday that there will four poll sites: Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave.; Auburn Enlarged City School District's office, 78 Thornton Ave.; Auburn Fire Department's new fire station at 31 Seminary St.; and Casey Park Recreation Center, 150 N. Division St.

Instead of assigning voters to a polling place, the elections board received approval from the state allowing individuals to vote at any location. It will replace the old system of having polling sites for each election district in the city.

The plan is possible because of the use of ballot-on-demand printers — the board obtained the printers when early voting began in 2019. Once a voter is identified, workers can print the correct ballot for them. This ensures they get the correct ballot for the districts they live in.

In the past, the elections board printed a batch of ballots, some of which weren't used. By using the ballot-on-demand printers, the board said it saved more than $10,000 in 2021.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 28.

Cayuga County also finalized its early voting plan. While the elections board initially planned to add Casey Park as a site, it settled on three early voting locations: Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn, Cato Town Hall and Moravia Town Hall.

Clifford Park Clubhouse has been used as a poll site since early voting began in 2019. It has been the most popular location since it's based in the county's largest municipality.

The new Moravia Town Hall replaces Venice Town Hall as the early voting site in southern Cayuga County. Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, the county's elections commissioners, previously said the new site could attract more voters because Moravia has a larger population.

The early voting period runs from Saturday, June 18, through Sunday, June 26.

